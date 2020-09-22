Brewers gives struggling Keston Hiura day off against Reds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CINCINNATI — For the first time this season, Keston Hiura was not in the starting lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark.

Hiura leads the team with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs but has been scuffling of late, going 4-for-30 over his past five games. He struck out three times in each of the past two games, leading to some out-of-character reaction from the second baseman.

"I just thought he needed a mental break today," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He doesn't generally outwardly show a lot of frustration, but he's had that puzzled look coming back to the dugout a couple of times. Today was just one of those games that called for a day when you don't have to worry about getting hits."

Strikeouts have been Hiura's biggest problem this season. He leads the National League with 77, putting him second in baseball behind the Twins' Miguel Sano, who has struck out 84 times.

Hiura has struck out once every 2.9 plate appearances in 2020 after striking out once every 3.3 plate appearances as a rookie last season, when he batted .303 with 19 home runs, 49 RBIs and a .938 OPS.