Brewers gives struggling Keston Hiura day off against Reds

CINCINNATI — For the first time this season, Keston Hiura was not in the starting lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark.
Hiura leads the team with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs but has been scuffling of late, going 4-for-30 over his past five games. He struck out three times in each of the past two games, leading to some out-of-character reaction from the second baseman.
"I just thought he needed a mental break today," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He doesn't generally outwardly show a lot of frustration, but he's had that puzzled look coming back to the dugout a couple of times. Today was just one of those games that called for a day when you don't have to worry about getting hits."
Strikeouts have been Hiura's biggest problem this season. He leads the National League with 77, putting him second in baseball behind the Twins' Miguel Sano, who has struck out 84 times.
Hiura has struck out once every 2.9 plate appearances in 2020 after striking out once every 3.3 plate appearances as a rookie last season, when he batted .303 with 19 home runs, 49 RBIs and a .938 OPS.
"It's been alarming this year," Counsell said. "It's more than it's ever been for him, but it's a sign that he's a little off. He's been trying to get back to getting right. Keston is a swinger. He's going to swing because he does damage when he swings."
Counsell acknowledged giving Hiura his first day off comes in the midst of a crucial stretch of games for a team trying to fight its way into the playoffs was a difficult call, but getting him right — along with his 1-for-13 career history against Reds starter Sonny Gray — made it an easy decision.
Jace Peterson started at second base in place of Hiura.
Braun returns to outfield
With Peterson at second base, Ryan Braun returned to right field for the first time since last Friday, when back tightness forced him from the 9-5 victory over Kansas City.
The back isn't 100% better, but Braun felt good enough to return to the outfield, which allowed Counsell to use Daniel Vogelbach as the designated hitter and Jedd Gyorko at first base.
"It’s not going to be every day," Counsell said. "But on the days we can get him out there, we’re going to try to do that."
Braun went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Monday in the series opener against the Reds but is batting .364 (16-for-44) in September with five home runs, 16 RBIs and a 1.191 OPS.
Rotation stays intact
For now, Counsell isn't planning to pitch any of his starters on short rest during the season-ending series at St. Louis this weekend, which would put Corbin Burnes in line to start the series opener Thursday and Brett Anderson on the mound for the regular-season finale.
"We've been going on regular rest for these guys — four days, no extra days — for the better part of September with the off-days and skipping Josh Lindblom, so this is how it worked," Counsell said. "We never considered going on three days rest with any of our guys."
On deck
Adrian Houser (1-5, 5.33 ERA) takes the mound for his last scheduled start of 2020 Wednesday when the Brewers wrap up the three-game series with the Reds. Houser is 0-5 with a 6.75 ERA over his past eight outings and has a 7.13 ERA in four starts this month. He'll need to be at his best against the Reds' lefty-heavy lineup because runs will be at a premium with Cincinnati starting right-hander Trevor Bauer (4-4, 1.80), who will be pitching on three days rest.
