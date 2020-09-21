Brewers give up three home runs, fall to Reds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers were mere inches away from moving above .500 for the first time this season, extending their winning streak to five games and, most importantly, claiming Game 1 of a crucial three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Brandon Woodruff caught just enough of the plate with a 1-2 fastball with two outs in the sixth inning for Eugenio Suarez, who crushed it to left field for the first of three home runs by the Reds in their 6-3 victory at Great American Ball Park.

The Brewers (26-27) were trying to move above .500 for the first time this season. They've reached the .500 mark seven times — 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 5-5, 10-10, 11-11 and 26-26 —- but have lost their next game each time.

The loss also marked an end to the Brewers' longest winning streak of the season and dropped them a full game behind the Reds (28-27) in the race for a NL playoff berth. Cincinnati, which moved above .500 for the first time since Opening Day, won for the eighth time in nine games.

Woodruff (2-5) had been rolling along until Suarez's 14th home run of the season. He'd allowed three hits and a pair of walks through his first five innings and recorded his ninth strikeout when Shogo Akiyama swung at a 1-2 changeup to open the sixth.