Brewers give Mark Mathias his first Major League call-up

Counsell is in favor of that adjustment.

"It just protects everybody," Counsell said. "Things are going to happen from day to day and 28 (players) just helps you get through that.

"It will help on days when you don’t have to make a roster move. You can sit down one or two guys and you’re at 26 and you can still do it, but if you get down to having to play a game with 23 you’d be in serious trouble.”

Trading spaces

If fans were allowed at Miller Park, they'd notice the Brewers have switched bullpens.

Brewers relievers have used the left-field bullpen since the stadium opened in 2001 but are in right field this season in an effort to keep teams closer to their own dugouts and clubhouses while trying to limit interaction with other teams.

"We were able to create some more space in right field for us to spread out," Counsell said. "It was really done just to be convenient for both teams."

An added feature for Brewers pitchers is a new seating area in what used to be the right-field picnic area. The structure used for those new seats was meant to be used for the now-postponed Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

"The built this beautiful little deck out there for the bullpen guys," Counsell said. "It was sitting up there in Sheboygan and they just drove it down here."