Brewers get OK to allow fans at games in Milwaukee this season

That restriction could be lifted, as well as the 25% cap on attendance, if the rate of infection continues to drop, the rate of vaccination increases and the restrictions and regulations currently in place are observed.

“If we follow the rules and put ourselves in a good situation, I think that’s an opportunity for us to go to the Health Department and say that our fans can follow the rules and we’d like to see an increase in our capacity,” Schlesinger said.

Unlike the NBA and NHL, which used controlled bubble settings to complete their seasons in 2020, Major League Baseball allowed teams to play games in their home stadiums, though fans were not permitted to attend games until the NL Championship Series and World Series, which were held in Arlington, Texas.

Teams used piped-in noise to help create a more normal atmosphere, but the absence of actual fans and the energy those fans create was hard to ignore and made a challenging season all the more difficult.