Brewers get left-hander Leo Crawford from Dodgers to complete Corey Knebel trade

"He's left-handed, he throws in the high 80s, so you're going to get some of that," Stearns said. "He relies on deception and changing his offerings. There is some of that. I think they probably get to their deception a little bit differently. Obviously Brent works incredibly fast and has used that to his advantage over the years. Leo, when you watch him kind of with his actual pitching mechanics, with his pitching motion, he'll vary timing in order to disrupt the hitters a little bit. But they are two left-handed pitchers who've had success despite not having overpowering fastballs."