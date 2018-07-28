MILWAUKEE — David Stearns got the big bat he was looking for Friday night, acquiring third baseman Mike Moustakas from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Brett Phillips and right-hander Jorge Lopez.
The move comes as a bit of a surprise since the Brewers already had a formidable left-handed bat manning the position in Travis Shaw, who will move to second base to accommodate Mosutakas.
Shaw has never played the position in the major leagues but because of Milwaukee's frequent use of shifts, has seen plenty of action on the right side of the infield.
Shaw told the Associated Press he is ready to play second base Saturday night.
"They approached me I guess about a month ago and asked my thoughts about how comfortable I was over there, this and that," Shaw said. "I feel like I can do a decent job over there. The world's going to say I can't do it. I take that challenge to heart. It's obviously going to make our lineup better, it's going to make our lineup deeper. Moustakas is a good player. He's won a World Series. He's a middle-of-the order type of guy. He's going to extend our lineup, he's going to give us another left-handed power guy."
Stearns thinks the shifting experience will help with the transition for Shaw.
"With the way we move our infielders around, conventional positions don't apply to us all that much," Stearns said. "We ask a lot of our infielders, moving them all over the dirt. Travis has played all over the dirt this season and most of last season as well.
"He's going to start out at a different position than he has previously and there's going to be a different positional number next to his name in everyone's scorebook going forward on most nights but in terms of the actual function of what we're asking him to do, he's probably a little more familiar with it than we would think."
Even with right-side experience, switching positions is no simple task, especially when it comes to turning double-plays.
"He's going to have to work through that," Stearns said. "But we certainly think he's capable of this. The work he's done has demonstrated he's going to be able to do it and we're confident he's going to be able to handle it."
Stearns and manager Craig Counsell approached Shaw about playing second several weeks ago when the two teams first began discussing a potential deal.
"He was exremely open to it," Stearns said.
Moustakas, 29, was batting .249 with 20 home runs and 62 RBI this season. Stearns thought his profile -- a left-handed power hitter -- would fit in well both with the Brewers' lineup, which has struggled with consistency this season, but also at Miller Park.
"Mike is one of if not the best bat currently available," Stearns said. "We think he's proven that and that his profile hits particularly well both in our lineup and our ballpark. He gets a lot of balls in the air and hits for power from the left side which generally plays pretty well at Miller Park.
The deal reunites Moustakas with Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain. The two spent seven years together in Kansas City and helped lead the Royals to a World Series title in 2015.
They each hit the free agent market last winter but while Cain landed a five-year, $80 million deal with Milwaukee, Moustakas waited all winter for an offer before finally returning to Kansas City on a one-year $5.5 million deal on March 8.
"We think he's a guy who fits our lineup and our ball park very well," Stearns said. "We're excited to add him."