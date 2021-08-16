Brewers gear up for steady diet of Cardinals

MILWAUKEE — With nearly 75% of their schedule complete, the Milwaukee Brewers have seen plenty of their National League Central Division opponents.
Through their first 119 games, the Brewers have faced the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds 16 times apiece and played the Pittsburgh Pirates 19 times. The only divisional rival the Brewers haven't seen much of this season is the St. Louis Cardinals, with the teams playing just six games and last meeting in mid-May.
That is about to change. Starting Tuesday, when Milwaukee opens a three-game series at Busch Stadium, the Brewers and Cardinals will play 13 times over the final six weeks of the season.
"We’re going to become very familiar with them," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
St. Louis was a preseason favorite to win its second division title in three seasons, especially after adding slugger Nolan Arenado to an offensive group that included Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and top prospect Dylan Carlson, with pitchers like Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty anchoring the Cardinals' starting rotation.
Instead, due in part to injuries to Mikolas and Flaherty, St. Louis goes into the series 10 games back of Milwaukee in the Central. Thanks to a recent surge fueled by Flaherty's return, the Cardinals have won six consecutive games to get back into the NL wild card race.
"They’re getting healthier and they made some trades for some veterans at the deadline in the rotation," Counsell said. "It sounds like we’re going to face a couple guys that are back from injury that are good pitchers, so it’ll definitely be a challenge.”
The Reds emerged as the Brewers' primary challenger in the Central and pulled within five games of first place before Milwaukee swept four games from the Cubs, then took two of three from the Pirates over the weekend.
The Cardinals, though, have the best chance to challenge the Brewers simply because of the schedule, which includes seven meetings over the final two weeks of the season.
That means the Brewers can't take their lead for granted.
"Any team that's not in first in the division is going to be looking to play that first-place team to get some games back," left-hander Eric Lauer said. "That's kind of where they're at and we're trying to make sure teams don't catch up."
The Brewers go into this week's series with their top three starters scheduled to pitch. Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.23 ERA) is up first in a matchup against longtime Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright (11-6, 3.27 ERA). Freddy Peralta (9-3, 2.26) and Flaherty (9-1, 2.65) are the scheduled starters Wednesday and Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.18) is slated to pitch Thursday. St. Louis hasn't named a starter for the series finale.
Milwaukee's starters will be tasked with neutralizing Arenado, who has eight home runs and a .906 OPS since the All-Star break — including a 1.101 mark and five home runs over his past 11 games.
Goldschmidt, meanwhile, is batting .320 in 13 August games with a home run, 13 RBIs and a .793 OPS. A .325 career hitter against Milwaukee, he's gone 4-for-21 in five games against the Brewers this season.
"It's a great team," left-hander Brent Suter said. "They've got a really good lineup, some good pieces out of the bullpen and in the starting rotation for sure. So, yeah, they're a good team. We're going to have our hands full for sure. But, you know, it's a great challenge."
The Brewers and Cardinals have split their six meetings to date, with each team winning two games on the other's home field. Milwaukee outscored the Cardinals 24-20 in those contests.
The teams split their 10-game season series during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.