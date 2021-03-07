Brewers games on Bally Sports Wisconsin will have similar look

Of course, whether or not fans will be able to watch those games depends on how they get their television content. The channel is available on most cable services, including Spectrum, TDS Telcom and Century Link in the Madison Area, as well as to those who subscribe to satellite services like DIRECT TV.

But subscribers to most online streaming services, including popular options like Hulu, Sling and YouTube TV, have been unable to watch Brewers or Bucks games this season because of an ongoing dispute with Sinclair.

Requests for comment from Hulu and YouTube TV were not returned. A Sinclair spokesperson said the company does not comment on negotiations but remains committed to negotiating a "fair agreement" with those streaming services to get games back on their air for those customers.

"At no time have we demanded exorbitant fees for these channels," the spokesperson said. "Instead, we have consistently offered both pay TV providers extremely fair deals in line with what hundreds of other TV services have agreed to and continue to agree to. However, despite high-profile ad campaigns and website claims touting their live sports content, we have yet to see that same commitment from either provider to put consumers first.