Brewers game in Pittsburgh rained out, doubleheader set for Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

The first game will be played at 1:30 p.m. and the nightcap at 6:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings under pandemic rules.

Friday’s game was called 1 hour, 5 minutes after the scheduled start time. A heavy thunderstorm swept through the area about an hour before the game was eventually postponed, and the weather forecast called for more rain.

Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.54 ERA) will face righty Bryse Wilson (2-5. 4.43) in the first game Saturday then rookie right-hander Aaron Ashby (0-0, 13.50) will go for Milwaukee in Game 2 against right-hander Mitch Keller (3-9, 7.06).

Anderson has a 5-1 career record against the Pirates and has beaten them twice this season while allowing one unearned run in 13 innings. Wilson will be making his third start for the Pirates since being acquired from Atlanta on July 30 in a trade.

It will be the third start of Ashby’s major league career. Keller is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in two starts since being recalled from Class AAA Indianapolis.