Brewers' Freddy Peralta takes no-hit bid into 8th inning in 5-1 win over Diamondbacks

“He’s making pitches, he can get deep into games and he’s taken a really big step this year, for sure, in a lot of different phases,” Counsell said. “He pitched just a beautiful game.”

Daniel Vogelbach and Omar Narváez homered for Milwaukee as the Diamondbacks suffered a franchise-record 15th consecutive road loss. The Diamondbacks haven’t won a road game since an April 25 doubleheader sweep in Atlanta.

Narváez also capitalized on some shoddy Arizona defense to round the bases in a bizarre third-inning play that scored two runs.

Milwaukee had a runner at first with two outs when Narváez hit a shot that rolled to the wall as center fielder Pavin Smith first overran the ball and then mishandled it. Second baseman Josh Rojas attempted to throw out Narváez at third, but his wild toss got past third baseman Eduardo Escobar.

Narváez was credited with an RBI double. Smith and Rojas both were charged with errors.

The defensive breakdowns on that play bothered Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo enough that he gathered his team in the dugout at the end of the third inning.