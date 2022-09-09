Brewers' Freddy Peralta headed to IL again after leaving start early due to shoulder fatigue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta left the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants due to fatigue in his throwing shoulder after walking the first batter he faced in the third inning.

After issuing the walk to Tommy La Stella, Peralta was visited on the mound by manager Craig Counsell, pitching coach Chris Hook and medical staff. Counsell then removed Peralta from the game and brought Peter Strzelecki in from the bullpen.

Counsell said Peralta likely will go on the injured list for a second time this season.

“We need to give him rest and then strengthen him and get him back out there,” Counsell said after the Brewers won 4-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep.

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy later confirmed the IL move on Twitter.

Both Counsell and Peralta said after the game they believe the right-hander will pitch again this season.

“I already talked to the trainers and they said there’s nothing really bad,” Peralta said. “There’s just a little fatigue.”

Peralta, a 2021 All-Star, spent over two months on the injured list with a right lat strain. He made his return on Aug. 3.

He struck out three, walked two and allowed no hits before his early departure Thursday. Peralta’s start had been pushed back three days to give him more time to rest and recover from his last appearance.

“After my first injury I was feeling great the whole time and I was excited to be back pitching again without anything,” Peralta said. “I had two games feeling really good, but after that I was getting a little uncomfortable.”

This marks the second straight day the Brewers have removed a starting pitcher from a game with a medical issue. Left-hander Eric Lauer exited an 8-4 loss at Colorado with tightness in his throwing elbow Wednesday after allowing seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Counsell said after Wednesday’s game that Lauer would miss at least one start.