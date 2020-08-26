 Skip to main content
Brewers follow Bucks' lead, decide not to play Wednesday night in protest of Kenosha police shooting
Brewers follow Bucks' lead, decide not to play Wednesday night in protest of Kenosha police shooting

From the Kenosha protests turn deadly: Here's what happened overnight series
MILWAUKEE — Following the lead of the Milwaukee Bucks — who chose to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday to protest Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police — the Milwaukee Brewers voted to sit out their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday night at Miller Park.

The Brewers voted against playing the game and the Reds agreed to the decision, avoiding a possible forfeit situation for Milwaukee.

Brent Suter, the Brewers' players' union representative, told MLB.com reporter Adam McCalvy that it was "a collective Reds/Brewers decision not to play tonight to focus on our community hurting and the issues that are bigger than baseball."

