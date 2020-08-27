Brewers follow Bucks' lead, decide not to play Wednesday in protest of Kenosha police shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich was walking into Miller Park, where the Milwaukee Brewers were scheduled to host the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night, when he learned the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic earlier in the afternoon.

"As soon as we got in the locker room, we started having discussions as a team," Yelich said. "We had a team meeting shortly after and came to the decision we did."

That decision was to sit out their own game in solidarity with the Bucks, joining the call for justice in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting last Sunday by a member of the Kenosha Police Department.

The incident comes just months after George Floyd was killed while being taken into custody by a Minneapolis police officer, which sparked protests demonstrations and riots across the country. The Brewers, along with the rest of Major League Baseball, reported for the start of their summer training camps as those demonstrations were taking place and have since been wearing t-shirts in support of efforts for change.

But after the Blake shooting, which took place less than an hour from Miller Park, and after seeing what the Bucks did earlier in the day, Yelich and the Brewers knew they needed to do more than wear shirts or make a statement on social media.