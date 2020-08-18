Brewers foil no-hit bid in ninth inning, fall to Twins in 12

MINNEAPOLIS — Eric Sogard broke up Kenta Maeda’s no-hit bid and sparked a tying rally with a leadoff single in the ninth inning, but Jorge Polanco hit an RBI single in the 12th as the Milwaukee Brewers’ three-game winning streak came to an end with a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field.
After needing just five pitches to get through the 11th, Brewers relief pitcher David Phelps came back out for the 12th. Designated runner Bryon Buxton moved to third base when Alex Avila grounded out. Phelps then hit Max Kepler with a pitch to bring up Polanco, who hit a soft grounder to second that scored Buxton.
"Even though we lost, we battled and our heads are high tonight," Sogard said.
Maeda allowed just two walks and struck out 12 over eight innings. He was three outs away from throwing the sixth no-hitter in Twins history when Sogard blooped a 1-0 changeup over the head of Polanco.
Twins closer Taylor Rogers took over and the Brewers took advantage, loading the bases on an Avisail Garcia double and Yelich’s second walk. Keston Hiura hit a RBI single to center and the Brewers tied it when Polanco made a bad throw trying to turn a double play on Jedd Gyorko’s ground ball, allowing two runs to score.
Brewers starter Corbin Burnes allowed a run on only two hits with three walks and five strikeouts over five innings in his second start of the season.
Burnes matched Maeda pitch-for-pitch through his first four innings. He, too, allowed just a first-inning walk and carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning. Luis Arraez and Miguel Sano spoiled Burnes’ bid for a no-hitter as well as a shutout with back-to-back doubles that gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead.
Burnes struck out his next two batters then walked Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco, loading the bases for Nelson Cruz, who struck out on Burnes’ 34th pitch of the inning, preventing further damage.
The Twins added an insurance run in the seventh on a two-out RBI single by Polanco off left-hander Brent Suter.
Maeda had retired 21 consecutive batters when Omar Narvaez drew a one-out walk in the eighth, but the no-hitter remained intact after Ben Gamel struck out and Luis Urias grounded into a force at second.
"He just didn't make any mistakes," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Maeda. "He was down in the zone, he was always ahead. I don't think there was a 3-1 count or a good count that we were in. He pounded the strike zone and threw a lot of strike-to-ball breaking stuff which is tough to lay off."
A leadoff walk and a balk called against Angel Perdomo led to another Minnesota run in the eighth.
The Brewers had a chance to win it in the 11th, putting runners at second and third with one out after Ryan Braun singled and stole second. Jedd Gyroko didn’t tag up in time to score on Orlando Arcia’s fly out to left and Minnesota was able to escape when Jorge Alcala struck out Urias to end the inning.
