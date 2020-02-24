Brewers flash some power in spring training wins over Angels, A's

PHOENIX — Chad Spanberger homered for the second time in as many games and Alexander Palma drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Brewers a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Monday afternoon at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Spanberger also had a big day in the field, chasing down a fly ball to the warning track in right to jump-start a double-play in the seventh.

"He's off to a good start," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

On the other side of the valley, Lucas Erceg and Orlando Arcia hit their first home runs of the spring as the Brewers beat the Oakland Athletics 14-4.

Both home runs were second-inning two-run shots off Oakland left-hander Sean Manaea. Arcia finished with four RBIs on the afternoon thanks to the home run and a two-run ground-rule double while Erceg finished the day 2-for-3.

Brunes, Woodruff bring heat

Monday marked the first appearance of spring for right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff.

Neither pitchers allowed a run in his outing. Burnes walked one Oakland hitter and struck out another, while Woodruff gave up just one walk in his lone inning of work against the Angels.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}