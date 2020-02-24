Brewers flash some power in spring training wins over Angels, A's

PHOENIX — Chad Spanberger homered for the second time in as many games and Alexander Palma drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Brewers a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Monday afternoon at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
Spanberger also had a big day in the field, chasing down a fly ball to the warning track in right to jump-start a double-play in the seventh.
"He's off to a good start," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
On the other side of the valley, Lucas Erceg and Orlando Arcia hit their first home runs of the spring as the Brewers beat the Oakland Athletics 14-4.
Both home runs were second-inning two-run shots off Oakland left-hander Sean Manaea. Arcia finished with four RBIs on the afternoon thanks to the home run and a two-run ground-rule double while Erceg finished the day 2-for-3.
Brunes, Woodruff bring heat
Monday marked the first appearance of spring for right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff.
Neither pitchers allowed a run in his outing. Burnes walked one Oakland hitter and struck out another, while Woodruff gave up just one walk in his lone inning of work against the Angels.
"I told Counsell and (pitching coach Chris) Hook that I wasn’t sure where my (velocity) was going to be for my first outing and of course, when I look back at my first pitch, it was 98 so I needed to tone it down just a hair.," Woodruff said. "The main thing was to get in there and work on all my pitches."
Burnes lit up the radar gun, too, ending his inning by striking out Matt Olson on three straight pitches — the last, a 94 mph slider.
"It’s been a little harder," Burnes said of his slider. "Most of my bullpens, it’s been 91-94 range. Maybe a little extra adrenaline today.”
Debuts coming for Brewers veterans
Counsell said Ryan Braun would have the same workload he did two years ago as he again transitions to first base but wasn't sure when Braun would see his first Cactus League action.
"You’ll see him getting work there," Counsell said. "It will be part of his spring but it won’t be this week."
Other veteran position players should make their first appearances in the coming week, Counsell said, with Lorenzo Cain slated to start by week's end and Christian Yelich expected to take the field early next week.
Up next
Freddy Peralta will make his first appearance of the spring when the Brewers host the Seattle Mariners Tuesday afternoon at American Family Fields.
The game, scheduled for 2 p.m. Madison time, will be broadcast on the Brewers Radio Network (WIBA, 1310 AM, in Madison).