Brewers first baseman Justin Smoak trying to work his way out of slump

“He's working hard,” Counsell said. “He was out there early today hitting to get out of it, and eventually he will."

Smoak isn't alone in his offensive struggles.

The Brewers began the day 13th in the National League with a .216 batting average and 12th with a .659 OPS.

When they put the ball in play, good things happen; the Brewers are sixth with a .291 batting average on balls in play. The problem is, they just don't do it enough. Milwaukee batters struck out 121 times through the first 11 games, the fifth-highest mark in the league, while hitting just 10 home runs.

For Counsell, the numbers are surprising even if the results are not.

"This is not a big strikeout group and we are striking out more than we should be, there's no question about it," Counsell said. "We're close to the top of the league, and we should be on the other side of that.

"That's why we're not scoring runs — we're not hitting homers and we're striking out. It's pretty simple — you're going to struggle scoring runs when you do those things, and it's not something with this lineup and these offensive players that you expect them to do."

Braun not ready