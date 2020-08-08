Brewers first baseman Justin Smoak trying to work his way out of slump

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich has shown signs of snapping out of his funk and the Milwaukee Brewers are hoping that Justin Smoak follows suit.
The switch-hitting first baseman entered play Saturday night batting just .128 with one home run and two RBIs while appearing in 11 games, including 10 starts.
Those aren't the kind of numbers the Brewers expected when they signed him to a one-year, $4 million contract in December. Though a leg injury limited him to a .208 average in 121 games for the Blue Jays last season, Smoak still flashed decent power, hitting 22 home runs with 61 RBIs and a .748 OPS.
The Brewers were confident that with the injury behind him, Smoak would look more like the player who earned an American League All-Star spot in 2017 and was named Toronto's MVP in 2017. And with most of his power coming from the left side of the plate, the thought was Smoak would flourish in Miller Park.
So far, though, none of that has panned out.
"Justin's strength as a hitter is his plate discipline and his ball-strike recognition," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "When that gets off a little bit, which is what's happening now, you're not seeing the best version of Justin Smoak."
Smoak has struck out 19 times in 43 plate appearances, giving him a whopping 44.2% strikeout rate, double his 21.2% rate of a year ago.
“He's working hard,” Counsell said. “He was out there early today hitting to get out of it, and eventually he will."
Smoak isn't alone in his offensive struggles.
The Brewers began the day 13th in the National League with a .216 batting average and 12th with a .659 OPS.
When they put the ball in play, good things happen; the Brewers are sixth with a .291 batting average on balls in play. The problem is, they just don't do it enough. Milwaukee batters struck out 121 times through the first 11 games, the fifth-highest mark in the league, while hitting just 10 home runs.
For Counsell, the numbers are surprising even if the results are not.
"This is not a big strikeout group and we are striking out more than we should be, there's no question about it," Counsell said. "We're close to the top of the league, and we should be on the other side of that.
"That's why we're not scoring runs — we're not hitting homers and we're striking out. It's pretty simple — you're going to struggle scoring runs when you do those things, and it's not something with this lineup and these offensive players that you expect them to do."
Braun not ready
Ryan Braun went through another workout Saturday and took batting practice on the field but will not be reinstated from the disabled list when he becomes eligible Sunday.
"He did swing a bat so we're making progress," Counsell said. "I don't necessarily have a timetable yet but I think after we see what happens today, we'll kind of (go forward)."
Braun was placed on the injured list last weekend with an infected right index finger but had appeared in only four games this season, in part because of a sore oblique that held him out of the series of intrasquad games during summer camp.
"He's missed enough time here, combined with the end of summer camp and things like that, that he just hasn't gotten any at-bats against pitching," Counsell said. "We're going to have to get him some at-bats at some point."
With no minor league season, the Brewers can't send Braun on a rehab assignment to get those at-bats. They could send Braun to their alternate training camp in Appleton or get Braun some work with simulated games in Milwaukee.
"We'll have to figure that out," Counsell said.
Bettinger elevated
Right-hander Alec Bettinger was added to the Brewers' 60-man player pool and assigned to the alternate training camp in Appleton.
Bettinger, 25, went 5-7 with a 3.44 ERA in 26 appearances (all starts) last season with Class AA Biloxi and is 14-20 with a 4.35 ERA in 66 appearances (58 starts) over three seasons since the Brewers selected him from Virginia in the 10th round of the 2017 draft.
Up next
Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 2.08 ERA) is slated to make his fourth start of the season Sunday when the Brewers wrap up their series against the Reds at Miller Park. Woodruff is 9-0 with a 3.05 ERA over his past 14 starts at Miller Park. Sonny Gray (3-0, 0.96) is scheduled to start for Cincinnati.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!