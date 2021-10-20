Brewers fire hitting coach Andy Haines

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are officially on the hunt for a new hitting coach after Andy Haines was dismissed Wednesday.
Under Haines, Milwaukee's offense hit .233 in 2021, better only than the Miami Marlins in the National League. The Brewers also ranked 11th in OPS (.713) and struck out (1,465) more than all but three of the 15 NL teams.
Despite that futility, the Brewers still managed to win the NL Central Division title by a comfortable margin. But a two-week offensive slump to end the season carried into the playoffs, when the team scored a total of six runs and batted .192 with 48 strikeouts over four games against the Atlanta Braves.
President of baseball operations David Stearns said the woeful postseason performance didn't factor into the decision as much as the overall body of work during Haines' three seasons on the job.
"At the end of the day we really just thought a new voice, a little bit of different framing of message, perhaps, a new idea, might be beneficial for our group as a whole," Stearns said. "I think sometimes you get to a point with a particular coach, specifically in hitting, where a fresh perspective is needed."
Haines was hired prior to the 2019 season in part because of his long association with outfielder Christian Yelich, who was coming off a record-setting first season with the Brewers that ended with him winning NL Most Valuable Player honors.
Yelich hasn't been the same player since a season-ending knee injury late in Haines' first season. After batting a career-worst .205 with 12 home runs and 22 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season in 2020, Yelich hit just .248 this year with only nine home runs, 51 RBIs and a .736 OPS.
He showed signs of snapping out of his funk in August (.313/.359/.470, .829 OPS) but slumped over the final month, batting .221 with a home run, 10 RBIs and 20 strikeouts. He went 3-for-15 with eight strikeouts during the NLDS.
Not even Haines, who had worked with Yelich since his first professional season, seemed to have an answer. Stearns insisted the decision went beyond the struggles of Milwaukee's franchise player.
"Christian is a part of the team, but this really was about an overall global perspective of what we think is best for our major league team moving forward," Stearns said.
As for Haines' replacement, Stearns is keeping an open mind and casting a wide net. He plans to evaluate a number of different candidates with a number of different philosophies, looking to find the right fit for both the roster as well as the rest of Milwaukee's coaching staff.
"Coaches, fundamentally, are teachers and they’re leaders," Stearns said. "And they can accomplish being really good teachers and really good leaders in a variety of different ways, and I think we have different styles that are evident on our staff. We’ve had very good coaches here throughout the time I’ve been here, and many of them have gone about their business in different ways."
Assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz is not a candidate for the job. Along with dismissing Haines, Stearns granted Cruz permission to explore opportunities with other organizations, though he could return and fill a similar role in Milwaukee in 2022.
Stearns had good luck when he promoted minor league coach Chris Hook after pitching coach Derek Johnson unexpectedly left for the Cincinnati Reds after the 2018 season. Because of that, and the Brewers' emphasis on continuity at all levels of their organization, Stearns and his staff plan to consider internal candidates for the position, as well.
"We like promoting from within and we have a history of promoting from within," Stearns said. "We also need to make sure we do our due diligence, evaluate all of the really talented external candidates that are out there and then make the best choice you possibly can.
"This is not an easy position to hire for that position to fill at the major league level, but I do think there are some really quality candidates out there throughout baseball right now and we're going to explore those. We're not going to rush this process, we'll ensure that we take the appropriate time to fill this position appropriately, but this will be a task to find the right people."