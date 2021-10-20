Brewers fire hitting coach Andy Haines

Yelich hasn't been the same player since a season-ending knee injury late in Haines' first season. After batting a career-worst .205 with 12 home runs and 22 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season in 2020, Yelich hit just .248 this year with only nine home runs, 51 RBIs and a .736 OPS.

He showed signs of snapping out of his funk in August (.313/.359/.470, .829 OPS) but slumped over the final month, batting .221 with a home run, 10 RBIs and 20 strikeouts. He went 3-for-15 with eight strikeouts during the NLDS.

Not even Haines, who had worked with Yelich since his first professional season, seemed to have an answer. Stearns insisted the decision went beyond the struggles of Milwaukee's franchise player.

"Christian is a part of the team, but this really was about an overall global perspective of what we think is best for our major league team moving forward," Stearns said.

As for Haines' replacement, Stearns is keeping an open mind and casting a wide net. He plans to evaluate a number of different candidates with a number of different philosophies, looking to find the right fit for both the roster as well as the rest of Milwaukee's coaching staff.