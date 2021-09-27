Brewers finish regular season against red-hot Cardinals, Dodgers

MILWAUKEE — They've locked up the Central Division title and are assured of the No. 2 seed in the National League when the postseason begins next week, but the Milwaukee Brewers still have work to do over the final week of the regular season.
Even though they won't be able to catch the San Francisco Giants or the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League's best record — and the home-field advantage in the playoffs that comes with it — the Brewers still have a chance to surpass the American League-leading Tampa Bay Rays' record, which would guarantee home-field advantage if the Brewers were to survive the NL playoffs and advance to the World Series.
Doing that won't be easy. Milwaukee's final regular-season trip begins Tuesday with three games against St. Louis Cardinals, winners of 16 consecutive games.
When the streak began, St. Louis was 71-69 and in third place in the NL Central — 15½ games back of Milwaukee in the division and 3½ back of the San Diego Padres in the wild card race.
The Cardinals take an 87-69 record into the series opener with the Brewers and have a magic number of one to clinch the final NL playoff spot.
"Ton of credit to the Cardinals right now," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "They’re doing amazing things. It’s incredible what they’re doing at this point in the season."
The Brewers lost four straight games to St. Louis last week, delaying their division-clinching celebration until Sunday. St. Louis outscored Milwaukee 25-10 during the series and defeated two of the Brewers' top three starters.
"It's impressive," Brewers shortstop Willy Adames said. "They're playing such great baseball, so you have to tip your cap to them. Going back to St. Louis now, we know we have to compete against them and continue to win games to get prepared for the playoffs."
The Cardinals' run is reminiscent of the way the Brewers stormed into the playoffs in 2018. After opening that September with a 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals, the Brewers sat five games back in the NL Central but won 20 of their next 26 games to catch the Chicago Cubs, who they beat in a Game 163 tiebreaker to earn the NL Central title.
It's also reminiscent of the Brewers' 11-game winning streak earlier this season, which featured significant contributions from many different players.
"I can promise you it's not one thing," Counsell said when asked the key to St. Louis' recent success. "It's the same thing I would say about our team when we play well — they're getting a lot of contributions from a lot of players on their roster on different nights. They're not making mistakes that beat them. They're getting timely hits. That's the stuff that needs to happen."
The Brewers finish with a three-game series in Los Angeles against the reigning World Series champion Dodgers, who still hope to catch the Giants in the NL West and avoid the one-and-done scenario of the wild card game.
Even if the Brewers don't close the gap between themselves and the Rays, the daunting final stretch provides a perfect tune-up for the playoffs, which could produce rematches with the same teams Milwaukee will face this week.
"I think the edge is already there," second baseman Kolten Wong said. "We know we just got spanked by the Cardinals. But now it’s about getting everybody healthy, getting everybody right and making sure that when we get into the playoffs everyone’s ready to go."