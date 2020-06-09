Brewers feel prepared for remote, five-round draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in three months, Major League Baseball will be in the news for something other than infighting when the league holds its annual amateur draft Wednesday.

This year's edition, however, will look significantly different than in the past thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, the draft lasted up to 40 rounds but will be just five this year, per an agreement signed in March between MLB and the players' union.

That change leaves little room for error as teams look for their next diamond in the rough. Adding to the challenge for teams is almost all in-person scouting was wiped out by the pandemic, which also halted or canceled seasons for high school and collegiate players across the country.

"We usually spend the entirety of the spring out scouting players in person, watching them in person, whether that’s high school or colleges," Brewers general manager David Stearns said. "Naturally all of these seasons have been canceled. Travel isn’t particularly safe right now and hasn’t been, so we have been doing predominantly video scouting."

Stearns acknowledges the challenge presented by this "new normal" but doesn't think it will hinder his team from finding quality talent.