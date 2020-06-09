Brewers feel prepared for remote, five-round draft

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in three months, Major League Baseball will be in the news for something other than infighting when the league holds its annual amateur draft Wednesday.
This year's edition, however, will look significantly different than in the past thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, the draft lasted up to 40 rounds but will be just five this year, per an agreement signed in March between MLB and the players' union.
That change leaves little room for error as teams look for their next diamond in the rough. Adding to the challenge for teams is almost all in-person scouting was wiped out by the pandemic, which also halted or canceled seasons for high school and collegiate players across the country.
"We usually spend the entirety of the spring out scouting players in person, watching them in person, whether that’s high school or colleges," Brewers general manager David Stearns said. "Naturally all of these seasons have been canceled. Travel isn’t particularly safe right now and hasn’t been, so we have been doing predominantly video scouting."
Stearns acknowledges the challenge presented by this "new normal" but doesn't think it will hinder his team from finding quality talent.
"If anything, we think we’re particularly well-prepared to handle an environment like this because of some of the measures we’ve taken in the past," Stearns said. "Among the 30 (MLB) teams I think we’re probably ahead of the pack in the amount of video and accessibility of the video that we have. So we’ve transitioned in the way that we’re evaluating players at this point."
When he was hired to replace Doug Melvin as general manager in 2015, Stearns brought a more analytics-based approach to talent acquisition. Along with in-person scouting, his staff relied heavily on video and data when evaluating players at all levels of the organization.
So when scouts were grounded and prospects' seasons came to an end, Stearns and the Brewers continued their draft preparation without missing a beat.
"We start scouting people during their early careers in high school and follow them all the way through until they’re draft-eligible, either as high school seniors or during their collegiate careers," Stearns said. "We’re looking at performance track record and granular data accumulated from past seasons."
Another change from previous years: instead of assembling everyone at Miller Park, Stearns, scouting director Tod Johnson and small group of their staff will be at the stadium while the rest will join the discussion via video conference.
"It’s going to be very different but we’re excited for it," Stearns said. "It’s certainly refreshing for all of us to be able to talk about baseball and look at baseball players and make evaluations. We’re certainly looking (forward) to going through the draft and hopefully if we can get everything in line not too shortly thereafter have a spring training start up and a regular season."
After finishing 89-73 in 2019, the Brewers hold the 20th overall pick Wednesday but will not have a selection in either Competitive Balance Round this year, having dealt their choice (No. 64 overall) to Seattle in the package that brought catcher Omar Narváez to Milwaukee.
The Brewers also hold the No. 53, No. 92, No. 121 and No. 151 picks and will have a bonus pool of $6,078,300 to sign the players they select with a slot value of $3,242,900 for their first-round pick.
Teams usually have until July 10 to sign their draft picks but that deadline was extended to Aug. 1 this year.
Following the conclusion of the draft and a two-day "quiet period" over the weekend, teams can sign an unlimited number of undrafted free agents but can offer those players a bonus of no more than $20,000.
Bonuses given to undrafted free agents do not count against a team's pool.
