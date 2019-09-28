DENVER — The bullpen couldn’t help the Milwaukee Brewers pull into a tie for the National League Central Division lead on Saturday night.
Closer Josh Hader surrendered a two-out home run in the ninth inning and Matt Albers gave up a homer to the first batter in the 10th as the Colorado Rockies rallied for a 3-2 victory at Coors Field.
The Brewers could have pulled into first place with the St. Louis Cardinals, who lost 8-6 to the Chicago Cubs.
“It’s a tough loss, but we play tomorrow,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We’ve come out here a whole bunch of nights (in September) and pulled out some pretty amazing wins. Tonight just didn’t go our way.”
The Brewers enter the final day of the regular season one game behind the Cardinals. If the teams finish with the same record, a 163rd game would be held Monday in St. Louis. If St. Louis wins the division, Milwaukee will be the second NL wild card after the Washington Nationals clinched the top wild card spot on Saturday.
With two out in the ninth, pinch hitter Sam Hilliard hit a high fastball from Hader for an opposite-field homer to left field to tie the game. The Brewers pinch hit for Hader in the 10th, and Trevor Story hit a 94 mph sinker on a 3-2 pitch from Albers (8-6) down the right-field line to end the game.
Eric Thames homered in the fifth inning and Orlando Arcia hit a run-scoring double in the seventh to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead.
Lorenzo Cain made a leaping grab at the center-field wall in the seventh inning to take away a two-run home run from Garrett Hampson.
Ian Desmond hit a 443-foot home run off Drew Pomeranz in the eighth inning to pull Colorado within 2-1.
The Brewers had a chance to pad their lead in the ninth inning as Cain tried to score from first on Ben Gamel’s double but was thrown out at the plate after sliding hard into catch Sal Butera. Cain left the game with a sprained ankle and Counsell was ejected after challenging and arguing that Butera didn’t give Cain room to slide.
“If you’re not going to overturn that one, tell me what the rule is for,” Counsell said. “The umpires didn’t say anything. They say it’s New York making the call.”
Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas was back in the lineup after not starting Friday’s game with a nagging sore left elbow. Moustakas, who pinch-hit in the loss said, his elbow “flared up recently” but added it felt much better after a day off.
Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun was diagnosed with a mild left calf strain after having an MRI on Saturday. Braun, who was hurt in Friday’s loss, said he will get treatment through Sunday and is optimistic he can play as early as Monday if Milwaukee has a game to decide the NL Central Division.