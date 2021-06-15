Brewers fall to Reds in 10 innings

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade on May 21, went deep in the hole between short and third to backhand a grounder, leaped and threw against his body to Daniel Vogelbach, who scooped the throw out of the dirt to retire Suárez and end the second.

The teams combined to strike out 27 times on the day Major League Baseball said it would crack down on pitchers using illegal foreign substances to improve their grip and throw pitches with more spin. Neither team got a runner past second base until the sixth inning.

Castillo came in with the most losses (nine) and highest ERA (6.47) among major league starters but had little trouble with a Brewers lineup that entered Tuesday with the lowest batting average and most strikeouts in the NL. He struck out seven and walked three.

Anderson hasn't won since April 17. He struck out nine and walked one.

“Incredible,” Castillo said through a translator. “When two starters are going at each other, battling it out, you hardly ever see it that much anymore.”

Trainer's room