Brewers fall to Padres in Cactus League opener

PHOENIX — Infielder Ronny Rodriguez hit Milwaukee's first home run of the spring but the Brewers managed just two other hits in a 7-2 loss to the San Diego Padres in their Cactus League opener Sunday at American Family Fields.
Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson allowed two runs — only one earned thanks to a catcher's interference call on Omar Narvaez in the first inning — and Josh Lindblom's wild pitch in the second inning put Milwaukee in a 3-0 hole before Rodriguez's one-out solo shot in the third.
Anderson, Lindblom and Eric Lauer each struck out two during their one-inning stints. Adrian Houser and Brent Suter also worked an inning apiece with one strikeout.
"Brett kept the ball on the ground, which is what he's supposed to do," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "I thought Lauer threw some good breaking balls that he’s been working on. Ray Black got a ton of strikes and a lot of swing-and-miss with his fastball."
Chad Spanberger hit a solo homer in the eighth inning for Milwaukee.
Former Brewers starter Zach Davies struck out one in two clean innings to earn the victory for San Diego.
Grisham sighting
Trent Grisham wasn't going to let the worst moment of his young career define the rest of it.
The Brewers were four outs away from defeating the Washington Nationals in the National League wild card game last season when Grisham was charged with an error on Juan Soto's bases-loaded single, leading to two runs and a 4-3 deficit from which the Brewers couldn't recover.
"After the first week or so, you kind of start to get over it and realize you’ve got another season to prepare for," Grisham said Sunday. "So you get home, you get ready to work, you get eager to work and you get excited to get back."
Grisham is back but not with the Brewers, who dealt the up-and-coming outfielder, along with Davies in December to the Padres for infielder Luis Urias and the left-handed Lauer.
The deal was somewhat jarring at first for Grisham, whom Milwaukee selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft. The painful gaffe aside, he'd made a positive impression on the team as a rookie in 2019, slashing .231/.328/.410 with six home runs, 24 RBIs and a .738 OPS in 23 games, taking over in right field after Christian Yelich was lost for the season with a fractured knee cap.
With the Padres, though, he has a chance to open the season on a big leauge roster for the first time and stands a much better chance of regular playing time than he would in Milwaukee, where Yelich, Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Avisail Garcia and Ben Gamel are on the roster.
"At first, for sure, (the trade) knocked me back a little bit," Grisham said. "Then I kind of regrouped and talked and figured out it’s going to be a good situation over here, good chance for me to compete and try to break camp."
Davies, too, was looking forward to a new opportunity and is hoping to build on what Counsell called a "quietly consistent" 2019 season for the right-hander, who went 10-7 with a 3.55 ERA in 31 starts.
"(My) first thought was I would miss the guys over there and the relationships that I've built, but having a short memory is kind of the name of this game," Davies said. "My next step is getting to know this organization, getting to know these players and fitting my name into this club."
Ironically, Davies' first appearance as a Padre came against his former team.
"Baseball has a funny way of matching things up like that," said Davies, who took the victory after allowing no baserunners and struck out first baseman Ryon Healy in two innings of work. "I was excited to see the guys, I was excited to play against them. But at the end of the day, we move on and go on with our careers and it ends up being just another game."
Nottingham hit in hand
Catcher Jacob Nottingham was taken for X-rays after he was hit by a pitch on his the right hand during a ninth-inning at-bat.
After being checked out by the team's training staff for a few minutes, Nottingham returned to the dugout and used both hands to put his hat back on before leaving the field for further examination.
"Hopefully, he’s OK," Counsell said.
Split-squad Monday
The Brewers have their first split-squad contests of the spring Monday with half the team staying in Phoenix to host left-hander Dillon Peters and the Los Angeles Angels while the rest travel to Mesa for a meeting with left-hander Sean Manaea and the Oakland Athletics.
Right-hander Freddy Peralta will start the home contest and right-hander Corbin Burnes will start the other, which will be managed by bench coach Pat Murphy.