Brewers fall to Padres in Cactus League opener

"At first, for sure, (the trade) knocked me back a little bit," Grisham said. "Then I kind of regrouped and talked and figured out it’s going to be a good situation over here, good chance for me to compete and try to break camp."

Davies, too, was looking forward to a new opportunity and is hoping to build on what Counsell called a "quietly consistent" 2019 season for the right-hander, who went 10-7 with a 3.55 ERA in 31 starts.

"(My) first thought was I would miss the guys over there and the relationships that I've built, but having a short memory is kind of the name of this game," Davies said. "My next step is getting to know this organization, getting to know these players and fitting my name into this club."

Ironically, Davies' first appearance as a Padre came against his former team.

"Baseball has a funny way of matching things up like that," said Davies, who took the victory after allowing no baserunners and struck out first baseman Ryon Healy in two innings of work. "I was excited to see the guys, I was excited to play against them. But at the end of the day, we move on and go on with our careers and it ends up being just another game."

