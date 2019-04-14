LOS ANGELES — Ross Stripling tossed eight strong innings to rescue an overworked bullpen, Joc Pederson and Alex Verdugo homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 Sunday to snap a six-game skid.
The Dodgers avoided back-to-back sweeps for the first time since 2017 when they last dropped seven games in a row.
Los Angeles leads the National League with 35 home runs and has homered in 15 of 17 games.
Stripling (1-1) earned his first win in his fourth start of the season. The right-hander didn't record his first strikeout until the sixth inning and instead retired 14 of his first 17 batters on flyouts or grounders.
Stripling allowed one run and four hits, struck out three and walked one.
The Dodgers' rotation has been without Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill since the season began. Hyun-Jin Ryu got hurt earlier in the week when the team lost four straight in St. Louis, putting more pressure on the bullpen. Kershaw is due back Monday and Hill appears to be close behind.
The Dodgers jumped on Jhoulys Chacin (2-2) in the first inning, taking a 2-0 lead on a two-out RBI single by Verdugo.
Pederson homered with two outs in the second, making it 3-0.
The Dodgers tacked on three runs in the third on Max Muncy's RBI single and a two-run RBI single by Chris Taylor that chased Chacin.
Verdugo homered leading off the fifth against Chase Anderson.
The Brewers managed just three hits — a double by Travis Shaw and singles from Chacin and Yasmani Grandal — through the first seven innings.
Milwaukee's lone run came on pinch hitter Eric Thames' sacrifice fly in the eighth.