Brewers fall to Dodgers in rain-shortened Cactus League game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta gave up three runs on three hits in 4⅓ innings during a 4-1 rain-shortened Cactus League loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
Shortstop Corey Seager hit a solo homer in the second inning off Peralta, who struck out eight and walked two.
Milwaukee tied the score in the fourth when Orlando Arcia doubled home Ben Gamel, who opened the inning with a single.
The game started 36 minutes late due to expected rain, which showed up in the third inning.