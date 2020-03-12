Brewers fall to Dodgers in rain-shortened Cactus League game
0 comments
topical

Brewers fall to Dodgers in rain-shortened Cactus League game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta gave up three runs on three hits in 4⅓ innings during a 4-1 rain-shortened Cactus League loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Shortstop Corey Seager hit a solo homer in the second inning off Peralta, who struck out eight and walked two.

Milwaukee tied the score in the fourth when Orlando Arcia doubled home Ben Gamel, who opened the inning with a single.

The game started 36 minutes late due to expected rain, which showed up in the third inning.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics