LOS ANGELES — Jonathan Schoop, acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, started at second base for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.
He went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and left four on base.
Matt Albers’ night went a little worse.
Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer — his second of the game — in the 10th inning off Matt Albers (3-3), and Brian Dozier homered in a 6-4 comeback win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid.
"We haven't swung the bats well the last three games," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "You feel a bit of an exhale tonight."
Dozier went 3 for 4 with two runs scored after being acquired from Minnesota on Tuesday.
"It was a fun game," he said, "especially after the home run and curtain call. That was pretty cool."
All-Star Matt Kemp ended an 0-for-26 skid with a single leading off 10th against Albers. Grandal followed with his 19th homer after the Dodgers had blown a 4-2 lead.
The Brewers tied it 4-all in the eighth. Mike Moustakas doubled off reliever Scott Alexander, who gave up three walks — one intentional — before Manny Pina singled in Ryan Braun.
Dozier scored to put the Dodgers ahead 3-2 in the seventh on Yasiel Puig's single.
"That's a good debut," Kemp said of Dozier. "Show Dodgers fans what he's capable of doing."
The Dodgers trailed 2-0 in the fifth when Grandal and Dozier homered back-to-back to tie it up. Dozier went deep to center field on the first pitch from Chase Anderson.
"I'm surprised the ball actually got out. It was kind of top-spun. I thought it was going to at leat bounce or hit the wall," Anderson said of Grandal's first homer. "The pitch that I would take back would definitely be the Dozier one. I would start that at-bat with a different pitch or locate that ball a bit better."
Dozier got pushed into taking a curtain call after his 17th homer overall.
"Being the first game, it's kind of like, 'What do I do?'" Dozier said. "Kike grabbed me and said, 'Get on out there.'"
Dozier singled leading off the seventh. With one out, Chris Taylor walked and Puig singled to right field, scoring Dozier to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. Pinch-hitter Enrique Hernandez followed and sacrificed into a fielder's choice along the first-base line, scoring Taylor.
"Love the way he plays the game," Roberts said of Dozier. "He's a hard-nosed player. I think there's more of that to come."
Dylan Floro (4-2) got the win after retiring the side in the 10th.
Lorenzo Cain went 3 for 4 with a walk for Milwaukee, falling a home run shy of the cycle. He tripled in the first and scored on second baseman Dozier's throwing error.
The Brewers led 2-0 in the third when Cain scored on Rich Hill's wild pitch. Grandal lost the ball when it took a weird hop and he spun around in confusion trying to find it as Cain came home.
Anderson gave up two runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Hill allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, struck out four and walked one.
Eyes peeled for pitching
Brewers general manager David Stearns did not find a starting pitcher ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline to bolster the rotation, despite working hard on a number of fronts and coming very close on one particular player. Stearns opted not to name him.
He’ll keep working on it.
“We still have August,” Stearns said.
Teams can still deal players, provided they clear waivers first, and there are a number of starting pitchers among the potential candidates. MLB.com reported that Matt Harvey of the Reds, Ervin Santana of the Twins and James Shields of the White Sox could still be traded.
Whether any of those players represent an upgrade over what the Brewers already have is open for debate. The Brewers had 63 quality starts entering Wednesday, trailing only the Astros.
The Brewers have a five-man rotation of Jhoulys Chacin, Anderson, Junior Guerra, Freddy Peralta and Miley.
Right-hander Zach Davies was scheduled to throw a second of at least three minor league rehab starts Wednesday night as he works through a back injury. Brandon Woodruff is in reserve at Class AAA Colorado Springs.
Stearns acknowledged that the Brewers’ own view of their rotation is more optimistic than outsiders’ “and that’s fine,” he said.
Still, adding depth at the right price would not hurt.
Jimmy Nelson, the team’s best starting pitcher a year ago, remains in rehab mode following shoulder surgery. He threw breaking balls for the first time during a Dodger Stadium session on Wednesday, but is not quite ready to pitch at full strength off a mound. The Brewers don’t know whether Nelson will pitch this season.
Up next
Chacin (10-3, 3.45 ERA) starts for the Brewers and Clayton Kershaw (4-5, 2.52) goes for the Dodgers on Thursday.