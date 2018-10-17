LOS ANGELES - For the second straight game, the Brewers had an opportunity to take control of the National League Championship Series.
And for the second straight game, that opportunity was wasted.
Milwaukee's offense mustered just three hits against Clayton Kershaw, and the Brewers’ bullpen suffered a rare-late inning meltdown as the Dodgers rallied for a 5-2 victory at Dodgers stadium to took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Kershaw bounced back from a forgettable outing in Game 1 to strike out nine Milwaukee batters over seven sparkling innings. Two of those hits came in the third when Lorenzo Cain put the Brewers on the board with an RBI single.
Kershaw wouldn't allow another. He retired 14 of his last 15 including his final 13 in a row, and the Brewers wouldn't get another hit until Jesus Aguilar doubled off Ryan Madson with two outs in the ninth.
For a while, it looked like the lead might hold up. Brewers manager Craig Counsell employed another round of gamesmanship with his pitching staff, pulling starting left-hander Wade Miley after one batter.
Right-hander Brandon Woodruff got the ball from there and made Counsell look like a genius early on, striking out five while allowing just one hit through his first four innings, needing only 41 pitches.
He got off to a rough start in the fifth as Chris Taylor beat out an infield single then took second when Orlando Arcia's threw past first baseman Jesus Aguilar. Taylor stole third on a pitch to Kike Hernandez, and after Hernandez struck out, Austin Barnes singled up the middle to drive in Taylor, evening the score at a run apiece.
That run also allowed Los Angeles manager to pull back pinch-hitter Yasiel Puig and leave Kershaw in the game, a move that might have changed the course of the game and saved Los Angeles' season while pushing the Brewers' to the brink.
Kershaw's pitch count was up to 65 through four innings, but he needed only 12 to get through the fifth and then just 11 to retire the side in order in the sixth. Brewers batters could do nothing against Kershaw's curveball, which generated a season-high six swings and misses for him.
While Kershaw was finally settling in, Woodruff seemed to be running out of gas. Justin Turner opened the sixth with a base hit, and after Joc Pederson struck out, Woodruff plunked Manny Machado with a 0-1 fastball. That put the go-ahead run in scoring position for Max Muncy, who got just enough of a hanging slider to drive in Turner with a base hit to left.
Corbin Burnes took over and stuck out Chris Taylor for the second out. He was a strike away from ending the inning but Puig, hitting in place of Hernandez, singled to center and put the Dodgers up, 2-1.
Milwaukee caught Muncy in a rundown between second and third to get out of the inning but went down quietly against Kershaw in the seventh.
Joakim Soria struck out Austin Barnes to open the bottom of the inning but walked Kershaw, who moved to third on Bellinger's double. Turner followed with a base hit and moved to second when the Brewers tried to catch Kershaw at the plate.
The throw was late, Kershaw scored, and the Dodgers' lead grew to three. They'd add another when Bellinger scored on Brian Dozier's groundout, and after intentionally walking Machado, Xavier Cedeno struck out Muncy, ending the rally.
Pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson cut the deficit to 5-2 with a two-out RBI single in the ninth, chasing Madison. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts then turned to closer Kenley Jansen, who struck out Mike Moustakas to seal the victory and hand Milwaukee losses in consecutive games for the first time in a month.
