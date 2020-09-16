Brewers fall to Adam Wainwright, Cardinals in opener of doubleheader

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura hit his 13th home run of the season in the first inning but the Brewers were held in check by Adam Wainwright, who tossed a seven-inning complete game to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-2 victory over Milwaukee in Game 1 of a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park.

Wainwright (5-1) allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one. Brad Miller paced the Cardinals (22-22) with two hits, including a solo homer off Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff in the sixth inning.

Woodruff (2-4) also went seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

Staked to the early 2-0 lead by Hiura's homer, Woodruff allowed a home run to Tyler O'Neill in the second inning. The Cardinals tied the game on O'Neill's sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on an double by Tommy Edman.

Milwaukee fell to 22-26.