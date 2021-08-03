Brewers fall apart in seventh inning, lose to Pirates

Avisail García’s third hit of the game, an RBI double off reliever Chris Stratton, made it 5-all in the seventh. He drove in three runs.

Pirates rookie starter Max Kranick gave up three runs in four innings.

Houser retired the first nine batters before a ball was hit out of the infield.

Trainer’s room

Pirates: Right-hander Nick Mears, who sprained an ankle while pitching Monday, is day to day, manager Derek Shelton said.

Brewers: Right-hander John Axford, who entered Monday’s game to a standing ovation in the ninth inning in his first major league appearance since 2018, was placed on the 10-day IL (right elbow). He retired just one of the five batters he faced before leaving with the injury. “It was a lot to take in in one day for anybody,” manager Craig Counsell said. Left-hander Angel Perdomo was recalled from Class AAA Nashville and right-hander Sal Romano was claimed off waivers from the Yankees.