Brewers fall again to White Sox, wasting Brandon Woodruff's strong start at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — When your lineup isn’t clicking, one misplaced pitch can be a game-changer — and two of them can be a backbreaker.
Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers were reminded of that lesson Tuesday night. Eloy Jimenez crushed a hanging slider for a tying home run in the sixth inning and Jose Abreu drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh as the Brewers fell 3-2 to the Chicago White Sox at Miller Park.
Fresh off a one-hit shutout his last time out, Woodruff battled his way through five scoreless innings before Jimenez reached him for a two-run shot that landed beyond the center-field wall.
“I felt like two totally different guys from Pittsburgh to tonight,” Woodruff said. “I just felt like I was maybe a little lethargic there at the beginning of the game with my mechanics and when I do that, that’s when I start missing some spots. But when I really get a good tempo and rhythm, that’s when I start making pitches and hitting spots.
“Tonight was just a battle. They’re a good lineup ... they’re a good team. Obviously, they’re really hot right now and they’re hitting the ball really well.”
Ben Gamel staked Woodruff to a two-run lead in the fifth when he hit a first-pitch changeup from Lucas Giolito (1-1) to right for a two-run home run, his second of the season. But that would be all the Brewers could muster against Giolito, who allowed four hits and three walks and struck out nine in six innings.
“The big hit wasn’t there tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We put runners on in a bunch of innings but we hit into three double plays, which are obviously rally-killers. We got pressure (on Giolito), we just needed a hit but never got it.”
Woodruff did his best to keep Chicago at bay long enough for the bats to wake up. He limited the White Sox despite giving up a walk and eight hits — four of which never left the infield — while striking out six over six innings.
“He got nicked by little cuts tonight,” Counsell said. “He was efficient, despite those infield hits and despite having to make some big pitches every inning. He still pitched really well.”
A 25-pitch sixth inning brought Woodruff’s night to an end and Counsell turned to hard-throwing Devin Williams (0-1) to preserve the tie in the seventh. Williams found himself in early trouble when Danny Mendick reached on an error to open the inning. Williams struck out the next two batters, but a wild pitch along the way left Mendick on third base when Abreu hit a 1-0 fastball to left for a base hit.
Chicago turned to its bullpen for the bottom of the inning, producing two more strikeouts. The Brewers had an opportunity in the eighth against Jimmy Cordero, only to see it snuffed out when Keston Hiura grounded into a double play and Christian Yelich struck out for the third time in the game.
Yelich had two hits in Monday’s series opener but is just 3-for-34 with 16 strikeouts in 36 plate appearances.
“He’s struggling,” Counsell said. “I don’t think there’s any way else to say it. He’s working as hard as he can, he just hasn’t solved it yet.”
Hiura went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts but turned in the play of the day in the fifth when he snared a Yoan Moncada chopper in shallow right and got off a perfect throw to get Moncada at first, saving a run.
“That was probably the best play we’ve seen him make,” Counsell said,
The Brewers had one last chance in ninth, putting the go-ahead run on with consecutive two-out, two-strike singles off Alex Colome before Gamel grounded out to first base to end it.
“We got some offensive guys who just aren’t on it right now,” Counsell said. “The thing we’ve been missing from the first eight games is just a big inning.”
