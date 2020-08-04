Brewers fall again to White Sox, wasting Brandon Woodruff's strong start at Miller Park

“The big hit wasn’t there tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We put runners on in a bunch of innings but we hit into three double plays, which are obviously rally-killers. We got pressure (on Giolito), we just needed a hit but never got it.”

Woodruff did his best to keep Chicago at bay long enough for the bats to wake up. He limited the White Sox despite giving up a walk and eight hits — four of which never left the infield — while striking out six over six innings.

“He got nicked by little cuts tonight,” Counsell said. “He was efficient, despite those infield hits and despite having to make some big pitches every inning. He still pitched really well.”

A 25-pitch sixth inning brought Woodruff’s night to an end and Counsell turned to hard-throwing Devin Williams (0-1) to preserve the tie in the seventh. Williams found himself in early trouble when Danny Mendick reached on an error to open the inning. Williams struck out the next two batters, but a wild pitch along the way left Mendick on third base when Abreu hit a 1-0 fastball to left for a base hit.