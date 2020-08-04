Brewers fall again to White Sox, Brandon Woodruff's strong start wasted at Miller Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Devin Williams gave up an RBI single to Jose Abreu in the seventh inning as the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the White Sox 3-2 Tuesday night at Miller Park.

The Brewers scored first on Ben Gamel's two-run home run in the fifth, but the White Sox tied things up in the sixth on Eloy Jimenez's third home run of the season, a two-run shot off right-hander Brandon Woodruff.

They were the only runs allowed by Woodruff, who gave up six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

Williams (0-1) took over in the seventh and got into trouble right away as Danny Mendick reached and took second base on an error by Orlando Arcia. A wild pitch sent Mendick to third and Abreu drove him home with a single to left.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (1-1) struck out all three batters in the sixth before departing. He allowed four hits and three walks while striking out nine.

The Brewers threatened in the ninth, putting runners at the corners with two outs against closer Alex Colomé before Gamel grounded out to first to end it.