Brewers fail to solve Wade Miley in loss to Reds

“The triple,” Miley said. “I call it a triple. The triple was fun.”

Technically, it wasn’t a triple.

Cincinnati already led 1-0 when Miley led off the seventh with a double to right off reliever Miguel Sánchez and advanced to third on a throwing error by Avisaíl García. Miley scored when Jesse Winker capped an 11-pitch at bat with a double to right.

The only other run came in the fourth when Tucker Barnhart lined an 0-2 pitch from Brewers starter Eric Lauer (3-4) into the left-field corner for a two-out double that scored Eugenio Suárez from second.

Miley's fielding helped preserve Cincinnati’s lead.

The Brewers had runners on first and second with one out in the fifth when Miley went to his knees to field Lauer’s bunt and throw him out at first, preventing Milwaukee from loading the bases. Miley then got out of the jam by retiring Luis Urías on a fly to right.

“I overran it, and then it was just full panic to try to get an out,” Miley said. “I was able to kind of slide and get a glove on it, and (second baseman Jonathan) India picked me up big-time over there. I gave it everything I had to get it over there, but it bounced and India made a great play.”