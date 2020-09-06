Brewers fail to Shane Bieber as Indians win series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Shane Bieber gave the Milwaukee Brewers plenty of chances to become the first team to beat him this season but the big hit was elusive once again as the Brewers fell 4-1 to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday afternoon.

Bieber entered Sunday with a 6-0 record and led all of baseball with a 1.20 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 52⅔ innings, which also gave him an MLB-best strikeout rate of 14.4/nine innings.

Milwaukee collected five hits and a walk over five innings against Bieber — his shortest start of the season — but managed just one run while striking out 10 times and stranding eight runners.

Leaving men on base has been a problem for the Brewers all season and kept them from a potential sweep in Cleveland. After breaking out for a 7-1 victory in the series opener Friday night, the Brewers went 5-for-19 with runners in scoring position and stranded 19 while scoring only four total runs in their two losses.

"The story of this series is we just missed our opportunities," manager Craig Counsell said. "We put pressure on in some innings and we didn’t cash in on opportunities, at least obviously in Games 2 and 3.