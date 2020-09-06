Brewers fail to Shane Bieber as Indians win series

MILWAUKEE — Shane Bieber gave the Milwaukee Brewers plenty of chances to become the first team to beat him this season but the big hit was elusive once again as the Brewers fell 4-1 to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday afternoon.
Bieber entered Sunday with a 6-0 record and led all of baseball with a 1.20 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 52⅔ innings, which also gave him an MLB-best strikeout rate of 14.4/nine innings.
Milwaukee collected five hits and a walk over five innings against Bieber — his shortest start of the season — but managed just one run while striking out 10 times and stranding eight runners.
Leaving men on base has been a problem for the Brewers all season and kept them from a potential sweep in Cleveland. After breaking out for a 7-1 victory in the series opener Friday night, the Brewers went 5-for-19 with runners in scoring position and stranded 19 while scoring only four total runs in their two losses.
"The story of this series is we just missed our opportunities," manager Craig Counsell said. "We put pressure on in some innings and we didn’t cash in on opportunities, at least obviously in Games 2 and 3.
"I thought we did a decent job against Bieber. He was rolling through three (innings) and then we started getting a couple of good at-bats (from) the bottom of the order really. We had the right guys up there as he was tiring to try to break it open a little bit and put a crooked number on it, but he made some very good pitches to get out of the fifth.”
Bieber was perfect through his first three innings and was an out away from getting through the fourth when Christian Yelich drew a walk. Daniel Vogelbach followed with Milwaukee's first hit of the game, a single to right that moved Yelich to third but Bieber escaped when Orlando Arcia grounded into a force at second, ending the inning.
The Brewers broke through in the fifth with back-to-back singles. Bieber struck out Tyrone Taylor for the first out but Jacob Nottingham followed with a base hit that scored Luis Urias and Ben Gamel kept the inning going with a single to load the bases.
Bieber got Keston Hiura to chase a slider for strike three then struck out Christian Yelich on three pitches.
“That was our big offensive chance," Counsell said. "We’ve got a good pitcher, great pitcher on the mound, but he was at 100 pitches and we’d made him really work that inning. We’ve got our 2-3 hitters up, and he made some good pitches.”
It was still a 2-1 game at that point thanks to a strong outing from left-hander Brett Anderson, who'd allowed an RBI double in the first and a run-scoring single in the fourth inning before a 1-2-3 fifth.
Carlos Santana chased the left-hander with an RBI single in the sixth. Reliever Eric Yardley came on and allowed a run-scoring double play as the Indians took a 4-1 lead.
"He did what he usually does," Counsell said. "He was efficient. The walks to Ramirez were probably the ones that hurt him.”
Yardley got Milwaukee out of the inning and Josh Lindblom struck out two in a scoreless seventh but Cleveland's bullpen held the Brewers' offense to to hits over the final four innings, striking out three more batters, to seal the victory.
“Their bullpen did a good job," Counsell said.
The Brewers get Monday off then open a two-game set in Detroit before returning to Milwaukee Friday for a weekend series against the Cubs at Miller Park.
