Brewers fail to close out sweep of Cardinals, but end road trip 8-2

Jon Lester allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in 4⅓ innings. He was knocked to his knees in the first inning when Christian Yelich lined a ball off his right calf, but he was able to remain in the game.

“That’s one tough hombré, that’s a man’s man,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “He went out there, didn’t make any excuses, said I’m going to figure out a way to keep pitching and did it. I’m sure it probably affected him some but we’ll probably never know the real truth.”

Junior Fernández (1-0), Luis García, Génesis Cabrera, Giovanny Gallegos and T.J. McFarland combined to pitch 4⅔ innings of perfect relief. Fernández needed two pitches to get Lorenzo Cain to ground into a double play in the fifth inning to earn his first major league win.

“I thought it was going to be like a full inning,” Fernández said about how he envisioned his first career win. “For me I got two outs and got my first ‘W’. It was amazing.”

Woodruff allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk in five innings.

“They did some damage with two outs,” Woodruff said. “When I needed to make some pitches, I just made some bad pitches.”