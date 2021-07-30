Brewers eschew big-name players before trade deadline, acquire two relievers

MILWAUKEE — With his team leading the NL Central Division by seven games going into a weekend series in Atlanta, David Stearns didn't need to hit a grand slam ahead of the trade deadline.

And while the Milwaukee Brewers' president of baseball operations did his due diligence and checked in on some of the bigger names available on the market, he instead added some depth to the bullpen by acquiring a pair of relievers ahead of Friday's 3 p.m. deadline.

By adding left-hander Daniel Norris and right-hander John Curtiss along with infielder Eduardo Escobar earlier in the week, Stearns is confident the Brewers will be well-positioned to hold off any challengers for the division crown and, more importantly, make a deep run come October.

"We’re pleased with what we’ve been able to accomplish over the last couple of days," Stearns said after completing deals with the Tigers for Norris and Marlins for Curtiss. "It’s been a very active last couple of days for us from a conversation perspective, and I’m happy we were able to get these deals over the line that we were able to complete.”