Brewers erupt early, blank Pirates

Left fielder Christian Yelich and utility man Jace Peterson were placed on the COVID-19 injured list before the game. Yelich, who is vaccinated, tested positive and will miss at least 10 days while Peterson will be sidelined at least seven days due to contact tracing.

Six of the eight runs charged to Oviedo (1-2) were earned and he threw 59 pitches in one-plus innings. The 22-year-old had compiled a 7.23 ERA in 12 relief appearances this year.

Oviedo was a late replacement for Tyler Anderson. The left-hander was scratched from his scheduled start amid multiple reports that he was about to be traded to the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, the trade was not immediately finalized, and Anderson wound up throwing a side session in the bullpen about 90 minutes before the start of the game. He also watched the game from the dugout.

After Narvaez’s home run to the right field stands opened the scoring, Cain added an RBI single in the first inning to make it 3-0 after coming off the injured list before the game.

Roster moves