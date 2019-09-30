MILWAUKEE — Every day for the past month, the Milwaukee Brewers arrived to work ready to play the most important game of the season.
So it stands to reason they should be more than prepared for the intensity of Tuesday’s National League wild card game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Milwaukee has played with its back against the wall all September long. Sitting 7½ games out of first place and five back of a playoff spot as recently as Sept. 5, the Brewers surged back into contention and not only clinched a postseason berth but flirted with overtaking the St. Louis Cardinals for the top spot in the division before suffering a sweep by the Rockies over the weekend in Colorado.
The bitter taste of what could have been was washed out of their collective mouths by the time the Brewers’ plane landed in the nation’s capital and when they reported for work Monday. All that mattered was the task at hand — fully aware they either win or go home.
“This is the game we’ve been playing for the last month,” manager Craig Counsell said.”There is no tomorrow and that’s how we’ll treat this game. I don’t think it’s any different how we’ve treated every day since Aug. 30.”
Getting past the Nationals won’t be easy. Washington plans to throw some of its best arms at the Brewers, starting with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA). The veteran right-hander held Milwaukee to a run while striking out 10 over six innings earlier this season and is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA in nine career meetings (eight starts) with the Brewers.
The Nationals’ bullpen has been a disaster this season, posting a league-worst 5.66 ERA, but manager Dave Martinez made it clear over the weekend all hands would be on deck so he’ll have left-handers Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32) and Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25) waiting in the bullpen.
That trio will face a Brewers’ lineup that has recovered from the loss of reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich but comes into the game banged up. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain has been at less than full strength for most of the past month and suffered an ankle sprain over the weekend, leaving him sidelined in Sunday’s finale.
Ryan Braun sat out Sunday, too, after straining his calf Friday night while third baseman Mike Moustakas missed time last week with a sore elbow and first baseman Eric Thames left a game against Cincinnati last week with a sore hamstring.
All four expect to be ready to go Tuesday night, especially Cain, who said he felt “good enough” after taking part in workouts Monday.
“A lot would have to go wrong for me to not play this game,” Cain told reporters.
Counsell has long appreciated Cain’s willingness to play through pain and desire to be in the lineup every day. Still, Counsell says there’s no guarantee Cain would be ready to go come game time.
“He does have to cross a certain threshold of things to even consider him,” Counsell said. “And he has passed some tests for us to consider this already, but we’re not over the hump yet. It’s going to be a tough decision, and we’ll get all the information we can before we make it.”
In terms of pitching, the Brewers feel like they’re in good shape despite playing a pair of extra-inning games in Denver.
Right-hander Brandon Woodruff (11-3, 3.62) gets the start but still isn’t at full strength after missing nearly two months with an oblique strain. Left-hander Gio Gonzalez has come in behind Woodruff in two previous starts and could do so again despite having pitched on Saturday.
“Gio is going to be involved with our playoff pitching as we move forward,” Counsell said. “He’s going to factor in in a big way.
“He’s pitched very, very well for us down the stretch. He pitched in a different role as we brought Brandon back. He pitched wonderfully and really handled that challenge. The first time in 10-plus years he pitched out of the bullpen, and he handled it really, really well. That’s a really good thing for us moving forward if we find ourselves in that situation down the line.”
The Brewers won four of the six meetings with the Nationals this season, sweeping a three-game series at Miller Park in May before dropping two of three at Washington in mid-August.