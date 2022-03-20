Brewers encouraged by Luis Perdomo's perfect outing

Milwaukee’s Luis Perdomo retired all six batters he faced in Saturday’s 11-0 win against the Texas Rangers in Surprise, Arizona.

The left-hander reached 93 mph with his sinker and induced four groundouts in the Cactus League game.

It was an encouraging outing for Perdomo, who underwent Tommy John surgery in the fall of 2020 and was released.

The Brewers signed him to a two-year minor league deal in 2021 and he rehabbed all last season.

“We see a very talented player (who had) success in the big leagues, been derailed by injuries, on his way back and is definitely at a good point on his way back,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Former second-round draft pick Lucas Erceg, who was selected as a third baseman, made his pitching debut and recorded a 1-2-3 eighth inning. His strength is a fastball that was in the 96-98 mph range.

“Good velocity, great arm,” Counsell said. “But, you know, guys just don’t walk into pitching and turn into big leaguers. There’s a process to it. It’s fulltime now.

“I think we’re all really interested in watching him and (we’ll) see what happens.”

Catcher Pedro Severino hit Milwaukee’s first homer of the spring, a two-out, two-run blast in the first inning against Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning. The 28-year-old Severino hit hit 11 home runs in 379 at-bats last season in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the Brewers have renewed the contract of setup man Devin Williams for 2022, The Athletic reported.