Brewers edge Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings for fifth straight win

After falling behind 1-2 in the count with one out, Urías fouled off two pitches before his drive off José Cisnero (0-2) hit the warning track in right-center and bounced over the wall. Urías' first career walk-off hit was credited as a single.

“He was throwing heat, so I wasn’t trying to do too much,” Urías said. “I was just trying to get a good pitch to hit. I think it was kind of outside, but I’m glad that I stayed through it.”

The Tigers started the top of the 10th by having Willi Castro bunt Jake Rogers over to third, but Robbie Grossman and Harold Castro struck out looking to end the sixth consecutive scoreless appearance for Brad Boxberger (2-1).

Milwaukee trailed 1-0 until Adames hit a 3-2 pitch from Daniel Norris over the right-field wall with one out in the sixth. Detroit had taken the early lead on Jonathan Schoop’s two-out single in the sixth.

Adames is batting .324 (11 of 34) with two homers and nine RBIs in 10 games since the Brewers acquired him in a May 21 trade that sent relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to the Tampa Bay Rays. Adames hit .197 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 41 games with the Rays.