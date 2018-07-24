MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers were slow out of the game but finished with a flurry.
The Brewers trailed the Washington Nationals 4-0 after two innings Tuesday night but rallied for a 5-4 victory when Tyler Saladino’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning scored Lorenzo Cain at Miller Park.
“Got to get it done. Got to get it to the outfield with all those infielders in,” Saladino said. “Got to get it to the outfield.”
Cain led off the 10th with single up the middle off Matt Grace (0-1), the sixth Nationals pitcher. He moved to third on Christian Yelich’s single to right. After an intentional walk to Jesus Aguilar, Grace struck out Travis Shaw, setting the stage for Saladino, who lifted a fly ball to shallow left-center. Cain scored standing up as left fielder Juan Soto’s throw sailed off line.
“Those guys had lots going on tonight,” Saladino said of Cain and Yelich, who combined for seven hits.
With the Chicago Cubs’ loss to the Diamondbacks, Milwaukee is now 1½ games back of first place in the National League Central.
“It’s a great sign. Tonight we had to fight back from a deficit. (Jeremy) Hellickson was sharp,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
“I’m excited because I turned out dry,” Saladino said after avoiding a celebratory water-cooler dousing. “It was a great win.”
Dan Jennings (4-3) got the win after entering with two outs in the 10th and picking off pinch-runner Trea Turner.
Adam Eaton hit a three-run homer for the Nationals, who also played without Bryce Harper in the starting lineup because of illness. Washington led 4-0 before Milwaukee rallied, sending the Nationals to their fifth loss in seven games. The Brewers have won three of four since a seven-game skid.
Washington took the lead on Ryan Zimmerman’s run-scoring double with two outs in the first off Junior Guerra, who had been on the disabled list since July 14 with right forearm tightness before being activated prior to the game.
The Nationals extended the lead to 4-0 in the second on Eaton’s drive to center.
The Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the third against Hellickson but failed to score.
Guerra started a fifth-inning rally. He led off with a double off Hellickson, his second of the game, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Eric Thames’ groundout.
Yelich hit a two-run homer into the second deck in right with one out to cut the Nationals’ lead to 4-3.
Milwaukee tied it in the seventh. Ryan Braun led off with a pinch-hit double and later scored on Cain’s single.
Hellickson lasted five innings, giving up three runs and seven hits while striking out three batters and walking one.
Guerra allowed four hits and four runs, one earned, in six innings. He stuck out four and walked two.
Roster moves
With Guerra and Eric Thames activated from the disabled list, the Brewers optioned right-hander Brandon Woodruff and infielder Nate Orf to Class AAA Colorado Springs.
Reliever Matt Albers (shoulder) worked 1º scoreless innings Tuesday night at Colorado Springs.
Albers has now made two rehab appearances, though they came six days apart. The veteran right-hander will probably be asked to pitched at least one more time at Colorado Springs before the Brewers activate him off the disabled list. He’s been out since June 12 with right shoulder inflammation.
Foursome honored
The last time Prince Fielder was at Miller Park, he sat at the same table in the same media amphitheater, but under far more somber circumstances. Game 6 of the 2011 National League Championship Series had just ended, and the sting of falling two victories short of the World Series was fresh. For Fielder, free agency loomed.
Seven years later, he returned to Milwaukee all smiles.
The slugging first baseman was added to the Brewers’ Wall of Honor on Tuesday, alongside former general managers Harry Dalton and Doug Melvin, at the same time old teammate Geoff Jenkins received the franchise’s highest honor short of having a uniform number retired: a place in the Miller Park Walk of Fame.
“It feels like it did when I was playing here,” said Fielder, now 34 and two years removed from the neck injury that ended his playing career. “My kids are remembering the stuff we used to do around here, and so is my wife. We’re all getting flashbacks. It’s pretty cool.”
The most vivid flashback? Fielder said it was Sept. 28, 2008, the Sunday afternoon that CC Sabathia pitched a complete game and Ryan Braun homered to beat the Chicago Cubs in the regular-season finale to clinch the NL wild card. There was another postseason run in 2011, when the Brewers won the NL Central and beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Division Series before falling to St. Louis in the NLCS.
Fielder remains the Brewers’ all-time leader in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and at-bats per home run, and ranks third in club history with 230 regular-season homers. Jenkins follows Fielder on the Brewers’ all-time leaderboard with 212 home runs.