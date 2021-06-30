Brewers edge Cubs for 7th straight win, extend NL Central lead to 5 games

"You've got to give credit to their guys making pitches, but if we want to win, we've got to come through with men on base," Cubs manager David Ross said.

Ashby to start

Brewers highly touted prospect Aaron Ashby is being called up from Class AAA Nashville to make his major league debut with a start against the Cubs on Wednesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old left-hander, nephew of former major league pitcher Andy Ashby, was 4-1 with a 4.50 ERA at Nashville in 12 games, including six starts.

“I’m comfortable with whatever they want to do,” said Ashby, recently moved to the bullpen. “That’s kind of why the move to the pen was what it was, so that I’m comfortable doing whatever they needed me to do. So, come here tomorrow and start this game and give these guys some quality innings.”

Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5:32 ERA) will start for the Cubs on Wednesday.

Trainer’s room

Cubs: Kris Bryant, bothered by a sore right side sustained while diving for a ball Monday against the Dodgers, was not in the lineup. First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who left Saturday’s game against Los Angeles with a tight lower back, also was out, but is improving, manager David Ross said.