Brewers edge Cubs for 7th straight win, extend NL Central lead to 5 games

MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff pitched another gem and the Milwaukee Brewers made the most of their two hits, hanging on to edge the Chicago Cubs 2-1 Tuesday night for their season-high seventh straight win.
A day after battering Chicago 14-4, the Brewers extended their NL Central lead to five games. The second-place Cubs lost their fifth in a row.
Chicago had not dropped a game when allowing two hits or fewer since a 1-0 loss to the Dodgers on Aug. 4, 2013.
Milwaukee managed to win with just an RBI double by Christian Yelich in the first inning and an RBI single by Jace Peterson in the fourth. Both runs were walked aboard by Zach Davies (5-5), making his first start against his former team.
Woodruff (7-3) allowed one run on four hits in six innings, striking out eight and nudging his ERA down from 1.89 to 1.87. In four starts against Chicago this season, he is 2-0 with a 0.72 ERA, allowing two earned runs in 25 innings.
"Obviously, facing them three times this year, tonight was the fourth, I had a pretty good idea what they wanted to do," Woodruff said. "Tonight, I think they were just a little more patient, a little more passive early in the counts, and I wasn't getting ahead for most of the night it felt like."
Brent Suter and Jake Cousins pitched the seventh, Brad Boxberger worked the eighth and Josh Hader finished for his 20th save in 20 opportunities.
Hader allowed a one-out single to Joc Pederson and walked Willson Contreras, but then struck out Javier Baez got pinch-hitter Jose Lobaton on a bouncer to first.
Davies gave up two runs on two hits with three walks in four innings. Davies won 43 games in his five seasons with Milwaukee, including a 17-9 record in 2017, before being traded to San Diego following the 2019 season.
Davies said he felt no extra pressure in facing the Brewers for the first time.
"Just another game, really," Davies said. "Go out there and try and compete and try to win a ballgame."
Chicago tied it in the fourth when Baez tripled and Patrick Wisdom delivered a one-out double. Jason Heyward walked, but Woodruff struck out Sergio Alcantara and got Eric Sogard on a pop out.
"You've just got to take a breath, kind of be in the moment, try to make a pitch and just limit the damage," Woodruff said. "I was able to do that."
The Cubs loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but failed to capitalize. Cousins relieved with a runner on first and two outs and walked Contreras and hit Baez with a pitch, but then struck out Ian Happ.
Chicago, which stranded 12, also had runners on first and second with one out in the eighth when Sogard lined into an inning-ending double play.
"You've got to give credit to their guys making pitches, but if we want to win, we've got to come through with men on base," Cubs manager David Ross said.
Ashby to start
Brewers highly touted prospect Aaron Ashby is being called up from Class AAA Nashville to make his major league debut with a start against the Cubs on Wednesday afternoon.
The 23-year-old left-hander, nephew of former major league pitcher Andy Ashby, was 4-1 with a 4.50 ERA at Nashville in 12 games, including six starts.
“I’m comfortable with whatever they want to do,” said Ashby, recently moved to the bullpen. “That’s kind of why the move to the pen was what it was, so that I’m comfortable doing whatever they needed me to do. So, come here tomorrow and start this game and give these guys some quality innings.”
Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5:32 ERA) will start for the Cubs on Wednesday.
Trainer’s room
Cubs: Kris Bryant, bothered by a sore right side sustained while diving for a ball Monday against the Dodgers, was not in the lineup. First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who left Saturday’s game against Los Angeles with a tight lower back, also was out, but is improving, manager David Ross said.
Brewers: Second baseman Kolten Wong, bothered by left calf tightness, took groundballs and batting practice, but was out of the lineup for the third straight game. “We’re going to avoid the injured list here, I think we kind of know that at this point, but as far as his availability or starting a game tomorrow, no decisions on that yet,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Cubs moves
Chicago selected left-hander Adam Morgan from Class AAA Iowa and right-hander Trevor Megill was optioned to Iowa. Infielder Matt Duffy was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Right-hander Ryan Tepera was placed on 10-day IL (left calf strain). Right-hander Tommy Nance was recalled from Iowa. Morgan relieved to start the eighth inning.
Midseason showdown: Brewers in top form as Cubs come to town for latest chapter in NL Central rivalry
PITCHING PROBABLES
For now, manager Craig Counsell has his top three starters lined up for the series but that could change if he decides to give Corbin Burnes an extra day of rest following his outing last Friday.
Monday: RHP Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.11 ERA) vs RHP Kyle Hendricks (10-4, 3.84 ERA)
Peralta (above) is 2-0 with a 1.80 in three starts against the Cubs this season and 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA in nine career appearances (four starts) against Chicago.
Hendricks has long been a thorn in the Brewers' side and owns a 10-6 record and 2.73 ERA in 25 career starts, including a 2.90 ERA in 12 career starts in Milwaukee, but he hasn't earned a victory at American Family Field since April 8, 2017. He's faced the Brewers twice in 2021, allowing just two runs while striking out 12 over 12 innings of work.
Tuesday: RHP Brandon Woodruff (6-3, 1.89 ERA) vs RHP Zach Davies (5-4, 4.31 ERA)
Davies returns to Milwaukee, where he went 22-21 with a 4.65 ERA in 61 starts for the Brewers over five seasons, to face his former team for the first time since being traded to the Padres in November 2019.
Woodruff has held the Cubs to a single run while striking out 22 in 19 innings over three starts this season and is 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) in his career.
Wednesday: TBA vs. RHP Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5.32)
Counsell announced before the game Monday that Corbin Burnes wouldn't start until Thursday in Pittsburgh, leaving an open spot in the rotation for the series finale.
How the first two games play out will determine who gets the nod Wednesday afternoon.
"We're going to wait and see what happens to figure that day out," Counsell said.
The Cubs, meanwhile, turn to right-hander Jake Arrieta on Wednesday.
Arrieta is 0-2 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts against Brewers this season and 9-9 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 career starts against Milwaukee, including a 4-2 record and 3.04 ERA in eight starts at American Family Field.
FOLLOW THE ACTION
If you go: With American Family Field back to full capacity, tickets are available for all three games and can be purchased at Brewers.com.
If you don't: As usual, all three games will be broadcast both on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network. Cubs fans in the Madison area can listen to the Cubs Radio Network broadcasts on 1070 AM. In addition, Wednesday afternoon's game will be carried by MLB Network.
2021 MEETINGS — BREWERS LEAD, 6-3
April 5: Cubs 5, Brewers 3
Trevor Williams (above) took a perfect game into the sixth inning in his Cubs debut while Brett Anderson gave up three home runs in the fourth as the Brewers dropped their third consecutive game.
April 6: Brewers 4, Cubs 0
Milwaukee's offense snapped out of its season-opening slump when Travis Shaw (above) hit a three-run home run in the first inning, which proved to be more than enough for Freddy Peralta, who held the Cubs to just one hit while striking out eight over five innings.
April 7: Brewers 4, Cubs 2 (10 innings)
Brandon Woodruff (above) and Kyle Hendricks put on a pitching clinic while Lorenzo Cain's first multi-homer game in four years helped the Brewers clinch their first series victory of the season.
April 12: Brewers 6, Cubs 3
Freddy Peralta allowed his first earned run of the season when Kris Bryant hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead, but Milwaukee's offense responded with a six-run sixth, sparked by Luis Urias' pinch-hit, three-run double.
April 13: Cubs 3, Brewers 2
After he was hit by a pitch from a Milwaukee pitcher for the third time this season earlier in the game, Willson Contreras (above) got his payback with a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak.
April 14: Brewers 7, Cubs 0
A pair of first-inning runs provided a rare early lead for Corbin Burnes (above), who struck out 10 over six shutout innings and helped his own cause with a two-run single in the sixth.
April 23: Cubs 15, Brewers 2
Brett Anderson threw just 11 pitches before leaving the game with a strained right hamstring and the Cubs hit four home runs to extend their winning streak to four games in a series-opening rout at Wrigley Field. The Brewers were held to two run on six hits by Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (above), who struck out six over six innings.
April 24: Brewers 4, Cubs 3
Freddy Peralta (above) struck out seven over four innings and Manny Piña's two-run home run in the seventh broke a 2-2 tie as the Brewers bounced back from their worst loss of the season.
April 25: Brewers 6, Cubs 0
Travis Shaw's bases-loaded walk in the first inning was the difference through a six-inning pitchers' duel between Brandon Woodruff (above) and Cubs starter Jake Arrieta. Both allowed just two hits and struck out eight, but while Milwaukee's bullpen followed with three scoreless frames, the Cubs' pen allowed five in the ninth and the Brewers clinched their third series victory against Chicago in as many tries this season.