MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers had a pretty productive week.
It was finished off Sunday after Mike Moustakas and Manny Piña each hit a two-run homer in the third inning, Jonathan Schoop went deep in the seventh and the Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4 at Miller Park.
"There were some strange games on this homestand, but I felt like we held serve winning two out of three each series," said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, whose team went 2-1 against Cincinnati as well. "Winning series is going to lead to a lot of good things."
The victory gave the Brewers their first series win against Pittsburgh this season. Milwaukee improved to 4-9 vs. the Pirates overall with two three-game series remaining between the NL Central rivals.
Milwaukee remained 4½ games behind the Cubs in the NL Central, and took a one-game lead over the Rockies for the second wild card spot.
The Brewers rocked Chris Archer (4-7) for six runs and six hits in the third, when two close calls in the outfield started the trouble for Pittsburgh.
"I didn't execute," Archer said. "Five consecutive hits. I didn't throw the ball where I wanted to, and they capitalized on every single one. One or two mistakes, that's OK. A six-run inning is inexcusable."
A pair of fine defensive efforts by the Pirates came up short and set the stage for the Brewers' big inning.
Right fielder Gregory Polanco had the ball pop out of his glove on a long sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar. Center fielder Starling Marte raced and dove for Travis Shaw's sinking liner, but the ball trickled free for a double. Ryan Braun followed with an RBI single.
Even Counsell tipped his cap to Marte.
"He made a great attempt to make a great play," Counsell said. "Travis hit a ball hard, and Marte made a great effort."
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle also praised the defensive effort.
"There are tipping points in the game every day. Those were a couple of them, for sure," Hurdle said. "The one that cracked my heart a little bit was Marte laying out in center field, catching the ball, but it rolled out of his glove. He gave his best effort. It was everything you want to see from a guy who's won a Gold Glove."
Schoop hit a solo shot in the seventh off Nick Kingham, recalled Saturday from Class AAA Indianapolis.
Chase Anderson (9-7) cruised through the first four innings for Milwaukee. He allowed Adeiny Hechavarria's two-out RBI double in the fifth, then fell apart in the sixth.
Adam Frazier, who hit a three-run homer in the Pirates' 9-1 win Saturday night, teed off on Anderson for a two-run shot and Polanco followed with a solo drive that pulled the Pirates to 6-4. A single by Francisco Cervelli chased Anderson with nobody out and brought on Josh Hader.
Corey Dickerson grounded to second baseman Schoop, who tossed to shortstop Orlando Arcia at second. Cervelli slid into Arcia as he made the relay throw to first. Second base umpire D.J. Reyburn called Cervelli out for interference and gave the Brewers a double play. Elias Diaz grounded out to end the inning.
"I kind of got on the pace this year of going too fast or too slow, and I feel like the tempo is better when I kind of focus on the glove, take a little time and take a deep breath and make a pitch," Anderson said. "I'm trying to get to that, and hopefully I can keep that consistent down the stretch."
Hader followed up with a 1-2-3 seventh, and Joakim Soria worked around two infield throwing errors in the eighth. Jeremy Jeffress, who blew a save Friday night, pitched the ninth for his seventh save.
Archer, who exited his previous start against Atlanta after four innings with left leg discomfort, walked two and struck out five in his second career start against Milwaukee. His first, a 2-1 victory, came as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays last August.
From the infirmary
In the seventh inning, Pirates reliever Kyle Crick hit Shaw with a pitch just above the right knee.
After a brief delay, Shaw trotted down to first. He had a huge red mark on his thigh after the game, but said he'd be ready to go Tuesday.