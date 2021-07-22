Brewers eager to recreate Bucks' magic

MILWAUKEE — Like most of Milwaukee, members of the Milwaukee Brewers were tuned in Thursday morning as the city celebrated the Bucks' NBA championship with a parade through the downtown streets.

It was a moment the Brewers hope to recreate before the year is done.

"It was amazing," second baseman Kolten Wong said. "You see how Milwaukee got around the Bucks and how proud they were, and what they did was so special. For us to step in and realize that this could be us, it definitely showed us what our goal is at the end of the season. It's not just to get to the playoffs, it's not just to make a run. We want to be in the same shoes as those guys. So, I think everybody who was there definitely got a little bit of a taste of what it's like to win here, and we want to do it."

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio got a suite for the game and brought along nearly the entire roster, as well as former outfielder Ryan Braun. The gesture served multiple purposes, not the least of which were a sense of civic duty and opportunity to be a part of history. It allowed his team a chance to experience a championship atmosphere, a reminder of what's at stake for a team attempting a franchise-record fourth consecutive postseason appearance.