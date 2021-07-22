Brewers eager to recreate Bucks' magic

MILWAUKEE — Like most of Milwaukee, members of the Milwaukee Brewers were tuned in Thursday morning as the city celebrated the Bucks' NBA championship with a parade through the downtown streets.
It was a moment the Brewers hope to recreate before the year is done.
"It was amazing," second baseman Kolten Wong said. "You see how Milwaukee got around the Bucks and how proud they were, and what they did was so special. For us to step in and realize that this could be us, it definitely showed us what our goal is at the end of the season. It's not just to get to the playoffs, it's not just to make a run. We want to be in the same shoes as those guys. So, I think everybody who was there definitely got a little bit of a taste of what it's like to win here, and we want to do it."
Brewers owner Mark Attanasio got a suite for the game and brought along nearly the entire roster, as well as former outfielder Ryan Braun. The gesture served multiple purposes, not the least of which were a sense of civic duty and opportunity to be a part of history. It allowed his team a chance to experience a championship atmosphere, a reminder of what's at stake for a team attempting a franchise-record fourth consecutive postseason appearance.
"It brings it a little closer to you," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It's so hard to do that it feels daunting and obviously, it is, but when you can go be a part of it — it brings it closer. It feels a little bit more within your reach even though you know it's incredibly difficult to do."
The Bucks proved the path to a parade isn't easy. The Brewers were reminded of that fact earlier this week when they dropped a two-game series to the lowly Kansas City Royals and will get another reminder this weekend when the Chicago White Sox come to town for a three-game, interleague series at American Family Field.
Both the Brewers and White Sox come into the series with legitimate World Series aspirations and own comfortable, though not insurmountable, leads in their respective divisions.
"It's just a really good team," Counsell said of the White Sox. "They pitch really well. The starters missing are good pitchers. This is a really good rotation. Bullpen is solid. They've battled injuries on the position-player front, pretty significant injuries on the position-player front.It's a good baseball team, so it's a three-game series against a really good team. I think when you play teams like this, you got to really earn wins. You got to play really well to beat teams like this."
Both teams have also gotten to this point largely because of dominant starting pitching and both will send their top three starters to the mound this weekend. Right-handers Freddy Peralta (7-3, 2.39 ERA) and Lucas Giolito (8-6, 3.90 ERA) start things off Friday night followed by lefty Carlos Rodon (8-3, 2.14 ERA) and right-hander Corbin Burnes (5-4, 2.16) on Saturday. Right-handers Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.04) and Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.94 ERA) face off in the series finale Sunday.
Including three straight losses to the Reds to close out the first half, the Brewers come into the series having lost five consecutive home games and eight of their last 13 games overall.
The White Sox come to Milwaukee fresh off a 7-2 loss to the Twins but had won eight of their last 10 before that.
Milwaukee has fared well against good competition this season, going 20-20 against teams with winning records while the White Sox are 19-23 against teams with records above .500.
"We’ve got a big task on our hands, but I think everybody in the clubhouse is excited to face those guys, see what they’re about because there’s a good chance maybe down the road we might face them again," Wong said. "So, we’re just going to go out there, play our game and hopefully we can take some wins away from that good team."
Adding to the stakes — and, the excitement — is the series has caught the attention of ESPN, which picked up the finale for its nationally-televised "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast.
It will be the Brewers' first appearance on "Sunday Night Baseball" since May 12, 2019 when they fell 4-1 to the Cubs at Wrigley Field. It's also the first time Milwaukee has hosted "Sunday Night Baseball" since a 6-4 victory over the Cardinals on Sept. 22, 2013.