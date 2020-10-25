Brewers' Devin Williams named NL Reliever of the Year

Milwaukee Brewers rookie right-hander Devin Williams won the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award, it was announced on Saturday.

Williams, 26, burst onto the scene in 2020, striking out 53 while walking only nine of the 100 batters he faced in 27 innings. He also had a 0.630 WHIP.

He gave up one earned run (0.33 ERA), which came in Milwaukee’s fourth game of the season. Williams (4-1) had a streak of 31 straight batters faced, from Aug. 14 through Sept. 11, in which he didn’t yield a hit.

Williams is the first rookie and the first reliever without a save to win the honor in either league.

“I am very excited to earn NL Reliever of the Year and have this prestigious award remain with the Brewers for a third straight season,” said Williams, referring to teammate Josh Hader winning the honor in each of the previous two seasons. “I want to thank the organization — particularly my manager, coaches and teammates — for all of the support. I also thank the great Brewers fans, who were watching and cheering us on from home during this unique season.”

Oakland Athletics right-hander Liam Hendriks won the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award.