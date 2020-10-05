Brewers' Devin Williams named MLB's Relief Pitcher of the Year

MILWAUKEE — Devin Williams was named Major League Baseball's Relief Pitcher of the Year by Baseball Digest on Monday.

Williams received 12 of 17 first-place votes and 39 points overall, seven ahead of Oakland right-hander Liam Hendriks, who had four and 32, respectively.

The rookie right-hander put together one of the most dominant seasons in MLB history, going 4-1 with a 0.33 ERA after allowing just one earned run over 27 innings. He struck out 53 of 100 batters and finished with 17.67 strikeouts per nine innings.

Opposing batters hit .090 against Williams, who posted a 0.63 WHIP and tossed 24⅔ scoreless innings after allowing his lone earned run of the season — a solo home run by the Pirates' Colin Moran — on July 27 in his second outing of the season.

He made nine appearances in September and struck out 24 batters over 11 innings but was left off Milwaukee's roster for the NL wild card series against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of soreness in his right shoulder.

Williams, 2 6, was the Brewers' second-round pick in the 2013 MLB draft. He made his big-league debut Aug. 7 last season and appeared in 13 games, posting a 3.95 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 13⅔ innings.

• Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman was named Player of the Year and Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber was a unanimous selection for Pitcher of the Year by Baseball Digest's panel of 17 baseball writers and broadcasters, former players, managers and executives.