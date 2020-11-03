Brewers' Devin Williams finalist for NL Rookie of the Year

Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams, along with Philadelphia's Alec Bohm and San Diego's Jake Cronenworth, are the finalists for the NL Rookie of the Year award in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
The BWAA will announce all award winners on Nov. 9.
Williams was previously named the NL Reliever of the Year.
The finalists for AL's top rookie are Houston's Cristian Javier, Seattle's Kyle Lewis and Chicago's Luis Robert.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom, Cincinnati's Trevor Bauer and Chicago's Yu Darvish are up for the NL Cy Young Award. Los Angeles' Mookie Betts, Atlanta's Freddie Freeman and San Diego's Manny Machado are the finalists for NL MVP.
Miami's Don Mattingly, San Diego's Jayce Tingler and Chicago' David Ross are the finalists for NL Manager of the Year.
In the American League, Cleveland ace Shane Bieber joined Minnesota's Kenta Maeda and Toronto's Hyun Jin Ryu as finalists for the Cy Young Award. Chicago's José Abreu, Cleveland's José Ramírez and New York's DJ LeMahieu are the top finishers in voting for the MVP award.
The top finishers in voting for Manager of the Year are Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash, Toronto's Charlie Montoyo and Chicago's Rick Renteria.
Healy opts for free agency
Infielder Ryon Healy has opted for free agency, refusing an outright assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers off their 40-man roster to their Triple-A affiliate. at San Antonio.
The 28-year-old played just four regular-season games for Milwaukee this year and batted .143 with no homers, runs or RBIs. He started the second game of the Brewers' NL wild-card series loss to Los Angeles and went 0 for 3.
Healy has batted .261 with 69 homers and 214 RBIs in 405 career games while playing primarily first base and third base. He hit 25 homers for Oakland in 2017 and homered 24 times for Seattle in 2018.
He had the right to refuse the outright assignment because he has at least three years of major league service. By removing him from the 40-man roster, the Brewers prevented Healy from being eligible for salary arbitration.
He had a split contract in 2020 calling to be paid at a $1 million rate in the majors and $250,000 in the minors, reduced due to the pandemic to prorated pay at a rate of $370,370 in the majors and $92,593 in the minors,
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.