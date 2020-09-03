Brewers designate Justin Smoak for assignment

"Determining whether and the likelihood of a player snapping out of a slump is always a really tough judgment call. In this case, with the volume of playing time that Justin had to try to get this going and where we are in the season, we felt like it was the right time."

Before the coronavirus pandemic shut spring training down in March, the plan was for Smoak to share time at first base with veteran outfielder Ryan Braun, freeing up more playing time in the outfield for another offseason acquisition, Avisail Garcia.

That plan was scrapped after the hiatus when the National League adopted the designated hitter for the 2020 season but Stearns didn't rule out the possibility that Braun could see time there once he returns from a recent bout of back trouble.

"I think step one is let's get Ryan back in the lineup and make sure he's healthy and feeling ready to go," Stearns said. "Then we can tackle the best positional fit."

After choosing to part ways with Smoak, the Brewers replaced him with another former Blue Jays first baseman in Daniel Vogelbach, who was designated for assignment a day earlier by Toronto, which had acquired him in a trade when Seattle designated him for assignment two weeks ago.