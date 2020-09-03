Brewers designate Justin Smoak for assignment

MILWAUKEE — Justin Smoak's time with the Milwaukee Brewers has come to an end.
The first baseman/designated hitter was designated for assignment during the team's off day Thursday after batting .186 with five home runs, 15 RBIs and a .642 OPS in 33 games.
Milwaukee signed the switch-hitting Smoak in December after he hit 22 home runs with a .748 OPS despite for Toronto last season despite being limited to 121 games by a leg injury. A switch-hitter whose power came from the left side made him a good fit for Milwaukee, which gave him a one-year, $4 million deal with a $5.5 million option for 2021.
Though he stayed healthy, Smoak never got going with the Brewers. He started the season in a major slump and was batting .128 (5-for-43) with a .186 on-base percentage, .231 slugging percentage, one home run, two RBIs and a .417 OPS through his first 11 games and struck out 19 times while drawing just one walk in 43 plate appearances.
He showed signs of turning things around by going 9-for-25 with a home run, six RBIs and a 1.025 OPS over his next six games, but has just seven hits — including three home runs — over his last 16 games.
"You never completely know when it is the right time, especially in a season like this," president of baseball operations David Stearns said of the decision. "There is some feel involved in this.
"Determining whether and the likelihood of a player snapping out of a slump is always a really tough judgment call. In this case, with the volume of playing time that Justin had to try to get this going and where we are in the season, we felt like it was the right time."
Before the coronavirus pandemic shut spring training down in March, the plan was for Smoak to share time at first base with veteran outfielder Ryan Braun, freeing up more playing time in the outfield for another offseason acquisition, Avisail Garcia.
That plan was scrapped after the hiatus when the National League adopted the designated hitter for the 2020 season but Stearns didn't rule out the possibility that Braun could see time there once he returns from a recent bout of back trouble.
"I think step one is let's get Ryan back in the lineup and make sure he's healthy and feeling ready to go," Stearns said. "Then we can tackle the best positional fit."
After choosing to part ways with Smoak, the Brewers replaced him with another former Blue Jays first baseman in Daniel Vogelbach, who was designated for assignment a day earlier by Toronto, which had acquired him in a trade when Seattle designated him for assignment two weeks ago.
An All-Star last season who hit 30 home runs in 144 games for the Mariners, Vogelbach was having an even worse year than Smoak. He comes to Milwaukee with a slash line of .088/.250/.226, two home runs, four RBIs and a .457 OPS.
Stearns said Vogelbach's age — he doesn't turn 28 until December — and the fact that he doesn't become eligible for arbitration until after the 2022 season were two primary factors in Milwaukee's decision to bring him aboard.
"He had a very good first half (in 2019), not as good of a second half and he's struggled this year," Stearns said. "But the underlying skills of really quality strike-zone discipline along with really good raw power is what made him a prospect and have success in the big leagues for a period of time. Those underlying skills still exist."
