Brewers designate Brock Holt for assignment

In any other season, Brock Holt would probably still be employed.
But this isn't any other season.
With the Milwaukee Brewers' offense struggling and opportunities for playing time diminishing, contributing to his own offensive plight, Holt's time with the Brewers came to an end Saturday when he was designated for assignment.
"Thirty-six plate appearances is not a lot," manager Craig Counsell admitted Saturday ahead of Milwaukee's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. "But at this point, we didn't feel like we were getting anywhere, so we're going to try something different. That's the point we reached with Brock, unfortunately."
Signed to a one-year, $3.25 million contract at the start of spring training, the Brewers had hoped Holt's ability to play at just about any position in the field, along with his left-handed bat, would make him a valuable weapon in what was designed to be a versatile, match-up based offense.
Instead, Holt went 3-for-30 in 16 games for Milwaukee, striking out nine times in 36 plate appearances and was hitless in his last seven at-bats, including an 0-for-3 showing Friday night in the Brewers' 7-2 loss to the Pirates.
"My numbers stink," Holt told reporters during a video conference earlier this week.
Losing nearly four months due to baseball's pandemic hiatus then getting only three weeks of summer camp work before finally starting the season didn't help Holt, who found himself behind even further when he stepped on a baseball during pregame workouts on Opening Day and sprained his ankle, forcing him to miss three games.
Add in the fact that what were supposed to be the Brewers' greatest defensive needs — second base and shortstop — have turned out to be stronger than first thought. Thanks to improved play from shortstop Orlando Arcia and the recent emergence of Luis Urias as an alternative to second baseman Keston Hiura, it became apparent that Holt's opportunities to get back on track were dwindling, along with the number of games left on the schedule.
"Both Luis and Orlando have played well, played consistently and they've earned playing time," Counsell said. "I don't know if that was the original plan that we had when it happened, but at this point those are two guys that have been fairly consistent with their at-bats on a team that's needing offense so they're going to get some playing time."
By designating Holt for assignment, the Brewers have seven days to either trade him or place him on irrevocable, outright waivers. If Holt doesn't get claimed off waivers by another team, he could accept an outright assignment to Milwaukee's alternate training camp in Appleton but Holt has the right to decline such an assignment and become a free agent, due to his service time.
Counsell thought it was unlikely that Holt would remain with the organization.
"I don't think he will," Counsell said.
To replace Holt on the roster, the Brewers recalled infielder/outfielder Jace Peterson from the alternate training camp. Peterson, 30, signed a minor league deal with Milwaukee last December after batting .220 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 29 games for the Padres last season.
