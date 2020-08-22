Brewers designate Brock Holt for assignment

Losing nearly four months due to baseball's pandemic hiatus then getting only three weeks of summer camp work before finally starting the season didn't help Holt, who found himself behind even further when he stepped on a baseball during pregame workouts on Opening Day and sprained his ankle, forcing him to miss three games.

Add in the fact that what were supposed to be the Brewers' greatest defensive needs — second base and shortstop — have turned out to be stronger than first thought. Thanks to improved play from shortstop Orlando Arcia and the recent emergence of Luis Urias as an alternative to second baseman Keston Hiura, it became apparent that Holt's opportunities to get back on track were dwindling, along with the number of games left on the schedule.

"Both Luis and Orlando have played well, played consistently and they've earned playing time," Counsell said. "I don't know if that was the original plan that we had when it happened, but at this point those are two guys that have been fairly consistent with their at-bats on a team that's needing offense so they're going to get some playing time."