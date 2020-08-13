Brewers demote Eric Lauer, place Justin Grimm on injured list

The Brewers thought enough of his work last season to invite him to spring training and it was there that the process of transitioning him to a relief role began.

"I don't have a whole lot of experience coming out of the pen," Rassmussen said. "But we talked about it and the job of a pitcher is to get outs whenever you're asked to, and use your capabilities to help the team win no matter when you're asked or called upon."

Like Rasmussen, whose fastball tops out in the high 90s, Perdomo is a hard-thrower whose 6-foot-8 frame makes for an imposing presence on the mound. He, too, opened eyes during spring training and earned an invite to summer camp but got off to a late start after testing positive for COVID-19.

Once cleared, the Brewers assigned him to Appleton to get him up to speed.

"He's been there for three weeks and he's done everything well," Counsell said. "Really, it was just about getting him going and getting him ready. He made a good impression during camp in Arizona. Regardless of the season we were in, he was going to impact us this year."