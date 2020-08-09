Brewers defeat Reds behind big games from Justin Smoak, Christian Yelich

MILWAUKEE — At long last, the Milwaukee Brewers offense lived up to its potential.
After sputtering through the first two weeks of the season, Brewers hitters sprung to life, producing a six-run sixth inning and back-to-back home runs by Keston Hiura and Christian Yelich in the seventh en route to a 9-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.
"It's been a struggle for a lot of guys so far this year," said Yelich, who homered for the third time in four games after starting the season 3-for-37 with 16 strikeouts. "Seeing how (the offense) is supposed to look was nice."
Yelich had the biggest blast of the day but first baseman Justin Smoak came up with the biggest hits.
The switch-hitting first baseman was mired in a slump of his own, entering play with a paltry .128 average and eight strikeouts in his previous 13 at-bats.
A second-inning strikeout against Reds starter Sonny Gray made it 14 straight hitless at-bats, but Smoak snapped that streak with a single in the fourth and then led off the sixth with a double that sparked Milwaukee's offensive outburst.
"Any hit right now feels good," Smoak said. "But I think we all needed it. It's been a grind."
Gray (3-1) had held Milwaukee to a run on three hits while striking out five to that point. After Smoak's double, Gray retired Brock Holt on a liner to shortstop but his day came to an end after giving up back-to-back singles to Mark Mathias and Manny Pina, the latter scoring Smoak to make it a 2-2 game.
The Reds turned to Michael Lorenzen, who walked Eric Sogard and then gave up an RBI single to Hiura before issuing back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Yelich and Logan Morrison.
Cody Reed took over and recorded the second out when third baseman Eugenio Suarez threw home in time to catch Hiura trying to score on Avisaíl García's grounder. The bases were still loaded, though, and Smoak broke the game open with a two-run single.
Reed eventually got Cincinnati out of the inning but the Brewers added two more runs in the seventh when Hiura and Yelich hit back-to-back solo home runs to center.
"I thought we had really good at-bats all day," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Then the two big guys with some big homers late, which hopefully puts them in a good spot, too. Christian looked great today. I thought he took some really, really good swings. I know he felt good."
Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff allowed two runs — including a solo home run by Jesse Winker in the fourth — on three hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings.
"He was just a little off in the first inning," Counsell said. "Some of his misses were a little bigger than normal but he limited the damage and gave us four good innings."
Left-hander Brent Suter (2-0) followed Woodruff with two scoreless innings and right-handers Devin Williams and Corey Knebel added one shutout inning apiece.
Cincinnati scored in the ninth on Freddy Galvis' RBI single and then loaded the bases with two out against left-hander Alex Claudio, who got out of the jam when Nick Castellanos bounced into a force out at third.
"You get a game like that — Christian has a big game, put nine on the board and get a little gap — and it's a big day for the offense, a day they needed," Counsell said. "And the pitching continues. We gave up three runs today, and that's getting it done. That's really getting it done again."
