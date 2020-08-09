Brewers defeat Reds behind big games from Justin Smoak, Christian Yelich

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — At long last, the Milwaukee Brewers offense lived up to its potential.

After sputtering through the first two weeks of the season, Brewers hitters sprung to life, producing a six-run sixth inning and back-to-back home runs by Keston Hiura and Christian Yelich in the seventh en route to a 9-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.

"It's been a struggle for a lot of guys so far this year," said Yelich, who homered for the third time in four games after starting the season 3-for-37 with 16 strikeouts. "Seeing how (the offense) is supposed to look was nice."

Yelich had the biggest blast of the day but first baseman Justin Smoak came up with the biggest hits.

The switch-hitting first baseman was mired in a slump of his own, entering play with a paltry .128 average and eight strikeouts in his previous 13 at-bats.

A second-inning strikeout against Reds starter Sonny Gray made it 14 straight hitless at-bats, but Smoak snapped that streak with a single in the fourth and then led off the sixth with a double that sparked Milwaukee's offensive outburst.

"Any hit right now feels good," Smoak said. "But I think we all needed it. It's been a grind."