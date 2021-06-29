Brewers defeat Cubs for seventh straight win

Chicago tied it in the fourth when Baez tripled and Patrick Wisdom delivered a one-out double. Jason Heyward walked, but Woodruff struck out Sergio Alcantara and got Eric Sogard on a pop out.

The Cubs loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but failed to capitalize. Cousins relieved with a runner on first and two outs and walked Contreras and hit Baez with a pitch, but then struck out Ian Happ.

Trainer's room

Cubs: Kris Bryant, bothered by a sore right side sustained while diving for a ball Monday against the Dodgers, was not in the lineup. First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who left Saturday’s game against Los Angeles with a tight lower back, also was out, but is improving, manager David Ross said.

Brewers: Second baseman Kolten Wong, bothered by left calf tightness, took groundballs and batting practice, but was out of the lineup for the third straight game. “We’re going to avoid the injured list here, I think we kind of know that at this point, but as far as his availability or starting a game tomorrow, no decisions on that yet,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Cubs moves